Is there such a thing as 'respectful infidelity'? This man says yes.

By EVA BOTANY

So respectful infidelity is a thing. Apparently. At least that’s the idea behind a recent article in NY Mag, called “Confessions of a Serial Cheater.”

The story has been told by a gentleman who has chosen to remain anonymous, which is unfortunate because it’s hard to hate strongly dislike an anonymous person. But Anonymous is doing his level best to make disliking him easier than it should be. You see, he’s cheated on his fiancee about 20 times – but doesn’t want to break up with her – because he loves her.

Here’s a disclaimer: Personally, I’ve never actually been cheated on. Not that I know of, anyway. I’ve had several relationships but they’ve ended by natural course rather than one person really screwing the other person over.

So I don’t usually get too riled up when people talk about cheaters. But men like this Anonymous guy give men a bad name. It’s men like this one who perpetuate the stereotype that males can’t keep it in their pants. It’s men like this one who shouldn’t be given a voice to actually speak about their cheating, in case someone else reads it and decides that their cheating is somehow justified too.

Let’s go through all the parts of the article that I specifically hated:

For a start, his opening line:

Do I remember the first time I ever cheated? You would think I should, right?

Yeah, I think you should. Probably because it’s a really horrible thing to do and most humans with some grasp of basic morality generally recall horrible things that they’ve done. Especially the first time that they did said horrible thing.

His reasoning for cheating: