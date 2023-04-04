'Make your bed.' Aussie renters are sharing their questionable requests from real estate agents.

A Reddit post has gained attention after a renter complained that their real estate agent told them to make their bed for inspections.

The renter received an email from their real estate agent following a routine inspection that included a demand that "The bed needs to be made".

"Good afternoon," the agent's note says. "Further to today's routine inspection, please note that there are a few things which need to be attended to. This includes: The bed needs to be made."

The tenant said they replied to the real estate agent arguing they will not make the bed for inspections and it shouldn't have been asked of them.



"Is the real estate agent your mum?" joked one commenter, while fellow renters pointed out absurd demands that have been made by their own real estate agents.

One commenter said they had experienced the same thing while renting and it "bugged the sh*t" out of them.

"I never made my bed again for rent inspections," they wrote. "The whole idea of having a totally spotless house for inspections makes me mad. I understand looking for damage but whether I've got 2 plates in the sink on inspection day shouldn't affect my lease..."

There have also been a number of stories shared about similarly weird run-ins with real estate agents.

"A couple years back my housemate had a quick nap while waiting for our inspection. Hours passed and the agent never came. The next day we got an inspection report much to our surprise. It read: 'unable to complete inspection of room as tenant [sic] was asleep in bed" with a photo of my housemate napping in bed'."

Another person wrote they had only rented once around twenty years ago and said: "We got slammed on our inspection because my bed wasn't made and my room was a mess, apparently."

"I'd gone to work at 5am and I'd left my PJs on the floor in front of the wardrobe. That was the mess."

The recent National Social Housing Survey is also shedding light on the drama many renters have to deal with.

Overall, the survey found that most renters had it pretty good with their landlord or real estate agent. Out of all the states and territories in Australia though, the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales had the lowest overall satisfaction rate.

And considering the current rental crisis making waves across the country, it's likely that renters all round are having a pretty challenging time at the moment — as per the hundreds of TikToks from frustrated Aussie renters.

Britney said to Mamamia: "We had a serious mould issue in our bottom-floor apartment. The real estate agent basically gaslighted us, saying it wasn't possible due to the position we were in within the building. We had photos, proof everything! So when they finally came for an inspection, they somewhat admitted that there was a serious mould problem... but then said it was OUR fault for not using the bathroom fan light. A serious joke."

Liv said that her ordeal with a real estate agent still irks her whenever she thinks about it.

"We had an awful real estate agent who never fixed anything. We had a broken dryer, dishwasher and a broken back gate — which felt super unsafe for us two female boarders," she explained to Mamamia.

"We sent him a nice email asking him kindly to organise a new or fixed back gate. And he replied with a kurt text message saying: 'Hi. I'm putting my daughter to sleep right now. I can't deal with your sh*t'. We tried to keep communication through professional means like calls/emails, but then he tried to set up a text group chat! Super random. After four months we got the back gate fixed, but not three months on the remnants of the broken gate sit in our alley way..."

But being chastised for an unmade bed... that takes the cake.

