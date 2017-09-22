LIFE HACK: How to remove foundation stains from clothes in 10 minutes.

There are countless foundations on the makeup market these days. They all claim to have a point of difference, whether it be the texture of the formulation or the result it produces.

Yet if there’s one thing all foundations have in common, it’s that they’re annoying to wash out of your clothes — especially when those clothes happen to be white.

There probably isn’t a woman alive who hasn’t found herself channeling Lady Macbeth (“out, damned spot!”) while desperately scrubbing at a foundation-streaked collar.

Yet there’s a far simpler and cheaper way to go about it, and it’s probably sitting in your shower right now.

According to beauty vlogger Kalei Lagunero, a squirt of shaving cream is all it takes to remove those dastardly streaks of cover-up.

You simply apply some shaving cream to the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes before rubbing it into the fabric. “Use some elbow grease, girl,” Lagunero advises. You heard the lady.

Then rinse with cold water, repeat the process once more, and finally rinse with hot water. Simple, and apparently effective.

Want to check it out? Have a look at the video here. (Post continues after video.)

Nifty, huh? And that’s not the only household product with makeup stain-busting powers.

New York Magazine‘s ‘Sex Lives’ podcast recently tackled a conundrum every woman who’s forgotten to take her makeup off before bed has faced: how on earth do you get lipstick and mascara stains out of pillowcases?

The answer came courtesy of Ask a Clean Person author Jolie Kerr, who said these products are particularly tricky to remove because they’re a ‘combination’ stain with both pigment and oil to contend with.

The ultimate weapon is rubbing alcohol — and if you don’t have any on hand, that trusty bottle of hand sanitiser in your handbag will do the trick.

“Hand sanitiser has a high concentration of [rubbing] alcohol, so you can use it as a stain remover in a pinch,” Jolie said.

All you do is apply the sanitiser to the stain, let it set for 10-15 minutes, and then wash the pillowcase, towel or garment as usual.

Genius.