The gutsiest interview you'll ever watch: "I'll wear this veil for God but not for you."

In this clip, television host Riham Said shows that she’s got serious guts.

In an interview for Sabaya el-Kheir on Al-Nahar TV – an Egyptian television channel that has come into conflict with religious clerics in the past – Said clashes with Cleric Yousuf Badri.

Before the interview, the two have had a discussion about whether or not Said should be required to wear a hijab on air. Said agrees but is concerned and then, less than a minute into their discussion – she changes her mind. Her message? That she’ll wear a veil for God but not for a man.

To break it down: