"I began focusing on myself." What being single for a decade has taught me.

Another wrong turn.

Another dead end.

But in this small town, teeter-tottering on a sliver of land between ocean and canal, wrong turns are welcomed. The labyrinth of palm trees and cobblestone homes bisected only by setting sunlight on the skin and salty air in the lungs.

Dead ends simply mean I’m able to relive the streets I just walked down. Absorb all from a different angle. A different perspective.

New details.

New beauty.

I could take every wrong turn and never grow upset. Never frustrated. Never annoyed. I turn to say so, to take hold of her hand next to mine, but I come up empty.

Because she’s not there.

She hasn’t been in over a decade. The solar-kissed air holds my palm but offers no satisfaction. I let my wrist drift to my side, retracting its movements like a person’s rebuffed dance request.

Holding my comment in, letting it absorb the sea air residing in my lungs, I continue on, in search of another wrong turn.

Forced isolation.

After my divorce, I didn’t want anything to do with dating. I didn’t want anything to do with relationships. At first, I wanted nothing more than something casual.

But even casual encounters ripped open scabs. It plucked at the strings of a dead relationship I didn’t want to hear from again. It was the reminders of what I no longer had that hurt the most. So I closeted the casual relationships.

I pushed myself into a forced isolation of sorts. Not completely away from the world, but I took the pieces of my damaged soul and heart and slipped them into bubble wrap, and hid them away. Away from the dangerous world.

I couldn’t handle having what remained of my being broken down any further.

And so, I returned to the world. Not complete, but not capable of being hurt.