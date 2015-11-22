The easiest Christmas cookies you'll ever make.

Looking for a quick and easy recipe the kids can help you make at Christmas time? Look no further.

Our friend Phoodie has done it again (if you didn’t see her no-bake Maltesers slice than you can check that out here), with a Reindeer biscuit.

They involve a mere five ingredients and there is actually no cooking! NO ONE, not even small kids, can stuff these guys up, everyone thinks they’re cute and if you’re dealing with a nut allergy you can replace the Nutella with chocolate icing or melted chocolate on it’s own!

Ingredients:



Below is what you will need per ‘reindeer’, simply multiply it by the number of bikkies you want to make!

1 Arnott’s Arrowroot biscuit (or any oval shaped cookie / biscuit)

1 teaspoon Nutella (or melted chocolate or chocolate spread)

1 ‘Strawberries and Cream’ lolly

2 mini chocolate chips

2 chocolate ‘Tiny Teddy’ biscuits (or similar)

Method:



Set up a baking paper lined tray to place completed biscuits. Spread the Nutella over the Arrowroot biscuit Place a ‘strawberries and cream’ lolly just below the centre of the biscuit as a ‘nose’ Place the teddy biscuits on either side of the Arrowroot biscuit at the top (as shown in the images below) as ‘antlers’ Place the chocolate chips on the Arrowroot biscuit as ‘eyes’ Serve immediately or store in tupperware for up to 3 days.

This post originally appeared on Phoodie. You can follow Phoodie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pintrest.

