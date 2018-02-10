Reg E. Cathey, the actor who brought us Freddy on House of Cards, has died aged 59.

Actor Reg E. Cathey, who played Freddy on the TV drama House of Cards, has died aged 59.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Reginald Eugene Cathey began acting in 1984 in a television movie called A Doctor’s Story.

He guest-starred on numerous television shows, playing Norman Wilson in seasons four and five of The Wire as well as in Grimm, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, House of Cards, and Outcast. He also appeared on the big screen with roles in Jim Carrey comedy, The Mask, and the 2015 reboot of superhero saga, Fantastic Four.

Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2015 for his work on Netflix series House of Cards.

In a statement, the streaming service said, “We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey. Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen.

“Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Cathey’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, thought it’s believed he was suffering from lung cancer.

