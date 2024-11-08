‘I’m having a Reese Witherspoon summer and you can too.’

Hot girl summer. Coastal grandmother summer. Brat summer. Miley Stewart summer (that's Hannah Montana's brunette alter-ego who likes to ride horses on a farm, in case you're not in the know).

The internet has envisioned so many summer themes in years gone by, I'd forgive you for saying 'screw this' and committing to a summer of darkness and chaos and staying indoors. Reject modernity, embrace Vampire summer. Follow your heart's greatest desires!

But if you're in the mood for a summer of whimsy and delights, I have just the thing for you.

I'm having a Reese Witherspoon summer.

This diva knows how to have a sensational summer. Image: Instagram.

'Reese Witherspoon summer' incorporates the very best elements of all previous summer themes, in the form of one glorious and tiny Tennessee woman. The actress is the perfect combination of wholesome summer fun and girlie pop escapades.

Her effervescence, joie de vivre and naughty kid energy combine to create the ultimate vibe as we approach the warmer months.

What is the essence of a Reese Witherspoon summer?

It's cracking the crispiest crisp white wine you can find and enjoying a glass (or seven) during golden hour.

It's taking up a hobby like painting, or knitting, or scrap booking, or day drinking, or skipping.

It's wearing a lot of hats. Straw if possible.

It's meeting a cheerful and handsome stranger in a small town (if you can, godspeed).

It's late night tequila shots and karaoke with the girlies.

It's taking a stroll in a sun-protective ensemble that makes you look like a child wilderness explorer.

It's taking a drive to the countryside so you can see or potentially stand near a horse. Ride one if you can! But the mere presence of horses will do just fine.

It's staring wistfully into the distance at your local beach. If you don't have a beach you can replicate this experience in a park. Or your balcony, or window for all I care. No matter where you are, you can always make time for contemplative outdoor moments.

It's hosting sleepovers with the girlies where everyone creates a themed cocktail and you spend the whole night watching rom-coms.

It's reading endless books, from the smuttiest smut to the latest twisty thriller or cosy murder mystery. Time is an illusion! Read all day long!

It's making a big salad, ideally with some kind of lemon vinaigrette and perhaps some fresh dill (my apologies to the dill haters).

It's getting carried away with the margaritas and needing to rectify the situation with four to 15 tacos.

It's embracing a stunning pop of colour in your wardrobe and developing an affinity for gingham. Linens don't need to be neutral! Let's have fun!

It's stopping to smell the flowers, literally. Get your face in there. Maybe bring some scissors to the park and cut a few for yourself (tell no one) to artfully arrange in a Nancy Meyers-inspired vase.

It's watching a lot of Nancy Meyers and Nora Ephron movies.

It's a limitless supply of ice cream.

Are you ready to have a Reese Witherspoon summer? Please, scroll through for the ultimate mood board.

Image: Instagram.

May you all enjoy a fruitful and fun Reese Witherspoon summer. You've earned it.

Feature Image: Instagram/Reesewitherspoon.