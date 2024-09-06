Reese Witherspoon's got a new partner, and he's already met the kids.

It's safe to say that Reese Witherspoon is successful. Between her book club, hyped book-to-film adaptations and own acting work, her career has gone from new height to new height.

However, Witherspoon's personal life has been a little more tumultuous. Fans were shocked to hear that she was divorcing her talent agent husband Jim Toth back in 2023. The pair had always seemed so in love during their nearly 12 years together.

Yet, it seems that when one door closes another opens, and now Witherspoon is embarking on a romantic chapter with a new leading man.

The Hollywood actress has been pictured multiple times alongside businessman Oliver Haarmann since her divorce was finalised. A German financier, it appears that Haarmann is largely outside of the showbiz industry.

While the pair have been seen together multiple times since July, it wasn't until September that photos of the two holding hands in New York City emerged.

The couple spent the weekend in New York city alongside Witherspoon's sons, 20-year-old Deacon, whom she shares with her first husband Ryan Phillippe, and 11-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with her second husband Jim Toth, per Page Six.

Witherspoon pictured with son Deacon (left) and daughter Ava (right). Image: Getty

Witherspoon's first born Ava, whose dad is also Ryan Phillippe, didn't appear to be in attendance.

Given that Haarmann has obviously met at least her two youngest, fans couldn't help but wonder how serious this new attachment was. Here, we take a closer look at the new couple's romantic journey.

Who is Oliver Haarmann?

Oliver Haarmann is a prominent figure in the world of finance. The 56-year-old German national has built an impressive career in private equity. Haarmann's educational background includes a bachelor's degree in history and international relations from Brown University, which he earned in 1990, followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996.

Haarmann's professional journey began at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a global investment firm, where he rose to the position of managing director and partner. In 2010, he co-founded Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity firm where he continues to serve as a founding partner.

Beyond his financial endeavours, Haarmann has shown interest in sports ownership. In late 2023, he acquired a 10% stake in the New York Islanders NHL team. He also serves on the boards of several companies, including Ocean Outdoor and Hunter Boot.

Haarmann's philanthropic efforts are noteworthy. He is a trustee of Brown University, the Surgo Foundation, IntoUniversity, and Art Angel. Previously married to fellow financier Mala Gaonkar, with whom he has two sons. The couple are divorced and she has since started dating musician David Byrne.

How did Reese Witherspoon meet new boyfriend Oliver Haarmann?

The exact circumstances of Witherspoon and Haarmann's first meeting remain unclear. However, their relationship first caught public attention in July 2024 when they were spotted having dinner at L'Artusi in New York City's West Village. The pair had arrived in the city via helicopter the day before, hinting at a connection that had already been developing.

Initially, sources close to Witherspoon described the relationship as a friendship, emphasising that the actress was taking things slow. However, subsequent sightings, including their recent appearance with Witherspoon's sons, suggest that their bond has deepened.

When did Reese Witherspoon get divorced?

Witherspoon is embarking on a new romantic chapter. Image: Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce in March 2023, after nearly 12 years of marriage. The actress officially filed for divorce a week later, citing "irreconcilable differences". Their divorce was finalised in August that year, marking the end of their union.

In their joint statement, the couple expressed that the decision was made with "great care and consideration" and emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their son Tennessee. Witherspoon later shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that the divorce period was a "vulnerable time" for her, but she appreciated being able to share her story directly with her audience.

Has Reese Witherspoon been married before?

Yes, Reese Witherspoon has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she met at her 21st birthday party in March 1997. The couple got engaged in 1998 and married in 1999. During their marriage, they welcomed two children: daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, born on September 9, 1999, and son Deacon Reese Phillippe, born on October 23, 2003.

Witherspoon and Phillippe announced their separation in October 2006 and finalised their divorce in 2008. Despite their split, they have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their children.

Witherspoon's second marriage was to Jim Toth in 2011. They had one child together, son Tennessee James Toth, born on September 27, 2012. As mentioned earlier, this marriage ended in divorce in 2023.

As Reese Witherspoon embarks on this new chapter with Oliver Haarmann, fans and observers alike are eager to see how their relationship unfolds.

Featured image: Getty