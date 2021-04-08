From Deacon Phillippe to Apple Martin: 16 celebrity kids that are all grown up.

Long before Instagram, the biggest celebrities of the 90s and 00s reserved their pregnancy announcements and baby photoshoots for magazines. We still remember THAT Vanity Fair cover where Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise showed off a newborn Suri Cruise (with a full head of jet-black hair.)

But fast-forward a decade or two and many of those babies are now teenagers who are learning to drive, finishing school and even following in their famous parents' footsteps.

While some of their parents share their kids' birthdays and exciting milestones on social media, it's still a shock to see how much they've grown.

Watch: Here's what your favourite celebrities got up to in isolation. Post continues after video.

Earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself and her eldest son Deacon on Instagram. And the 17-year-old looks so mature it's frightening.

So what do other celebrities' children look like now? Here are 16 of them.

Apple Martin

On Monday, Gwyneth Paltrow told her millions of Instagram followers that she'd be launching some new Goop products. For the announcement, she shared a rare photo of herself and 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

And of course, she's the spitting image of her mum.

Leni Klum

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni not only looks just like her mother, but she's also getting into the same industry. In December 2020, the 16-year-old made her modelling debut alongside her mum on the cover of Vogue Germany.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Leni wrote: "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum."

Speaking to People, Klum explained that she feels Leni's old enough to enter the industry.

"I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do," she said.

Mercy James

Mercy James is Madonna's daughter, and was adopted by the musician at age 11. Now, she's 15!

Lila Grace Moss Hack

Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, is all grown up.

In January, the Kate Moss Agency Instagram account (the official account of Moss’ British talent agency based in London), shared a photo of the 18-year-old modelling for Dior. And she's got her mum's genes.

Heaven Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart has four children, and his eldest, Heaven is now 16.

Ella Bleu Travolta

Earlier this week, John Travolta's eldest child Ella Bleu turned 21.

Sharing a photo of her on Instagram, the proud dad wrote, "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!"

Rafferty, Iris and Rudy Law

Jude Law has three grown-up children. There's 24-year-old Rafferty, 20-year-old Iris and 18-year-old Rudy.

Rafferty (commonly known as Raff) is an actor, model and singer.

Iris is a model who's worked for brands including Miu Miu and Burberry.

And Rudy has dabbled in modelling, winning a contract with Dolce & Gabbana among others.

Carys Zeta Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' eldest daughter, Carys, is 17 and attends boarding school in Switzerland.

Ryder Robinson

Ryder Robinson is the son of Kate Hudson and her former husband, singer Chris Robinson. He's the actress's eldest.

Sharing a photo to Instagram ahead of his 17th birthday, Hudson wrote, "This young man made me a mother my entire adult life and I wouldn’t change it for the world... in five days he’ll be 17 years old. WTF?!"

Harper and Gideon Burtka-Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have two twin children, Harper and Gideon. They're both 10 now!

Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's daughter, Liv Freundlich, has grown up to look just like her mum.

The now-18-year-old has been modelling since she was 14 and has appeared in various campaigns and runway shows. In June 2020, Moore announced on her Instagram that Liv had graduated high school.

"My daughter Liv Freundlich graduates from high school today. We are so proud of everything she is and everything she has accomplished. She is smart and brave and kind, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. We love u @livfreundlich - and u are stuck with us for a few more months, thank goodness," the actress wrote.

Damian Hurley

Damian Hurley - the son of UK model and actress, Liz Hurley - just turned 19!

"Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful baby," Hurley wrote on Instagram on Monday.

It's no surprise that Damian looks just like his mum (same high cheekbones, wide-set eyes and brunette hair) and has entered the modelling and acting industry too.

Willow Sage Hart

Pink's latest song 'Cover Me in Sunshine' features her nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage. And not only does she sound like her mum, she looks like her too.

Feature image: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon @gwynethpaltrow