The placement of a flower on this woman's dress is very very unfortunate.

Sometimes even the most fashion forward of women have the biggest of fails.

And thanks to one Reddit-loving boyfriend out there, the personal style of one woman has drawn hundreds of comments after he shared a photo of her remarkable new item of clothing.

The piece in question? A black sleeveless dress with a giant colourful flower placed directly over her bum with a gaping black hole in the centre of it.

The dress in question. Source: Reddit.

"I couldn't stop giggling at her new "flower" dress," the boyfriend wrote alongside the photo.

Having been uploaded on Saturday, the image has since drawn almost 1000 comments from (immature male) Redditors.

It starts out so civil. Source: Reddit.

"As a graphic designer, it is my dream to slip something like this past a client," one user wrote jokingly.

"Beauty is in the eye of the bee holder, after all..." another punned.

"I don't mean to be rude, but this woman dresses like an asshole," another wrote before pandemonium ensued and Redditors went to town.

And then pandemonium ensues. Source: Reddit.

"Josephine and the Amazing Technicolor Asshole," one user wrote.

"My guess is she's deflowered," another added.

"Honey, does this dress make my butthole look big?"

Seriously guys, get off the internet and just meet some women in real life.

Mamamia staff share some of their more pricier purchases from over the years.