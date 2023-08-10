The 7 books that have gone viral on TikTok and why you should read them.

Has your TikTok algorithm completely overwhelmed you with book recommendations yet?

To say BookTok, as it is affectionately called, is THRIVING would be a gigantic understatement. The platform is full of authors, passionate readers and content creators whose entire purpose to inspire your next read.

But sometimes (or all the time) it can get a little overwhelming. There's just SO MUCH TO READ.

We've gathered together some of the most tried and tested BookTok recs, so you can temporarily stop doom-scrolling:

Alex Claremont-Diaz is America's first-son — his mum is the US' first female President — and part of the fun of that position is, well, attending fancy events like royal weddings.

The downside for Alex is his distaste for the UK's Prince Henry, the younger brother of the groom. After a confrontation at the wedding, the two get into a physical altercation that sends US-British relations into crisis.

To make good, Alex and Henry are forced to pretend to be friends. But what starts as fake, becomes real and then something so much more.

Red, White & Royal Blue has such a strong fanbase that the book has just been turned into a rom-com streaming on Prime Video from August 11 - which is also definitely also worth a watch.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a BookTok darling, so you'll find recs for all her books on there, but The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is one of the community's crowning jewels.

Evelyn Hugo is a reclusive Hollywood icon, who selects little-known magazine reporter Monique Grant to write her memoir. Monique is confused and suspicious, but agrees and listens to Evelyn's life story.

The book is split into seven parts, all named after Hugo's husbands in order to chronicle her life during the marriages and affairs she experiences. As the stories spill out, it reveals a much greater tale of fame, ambition and forbidden love.

Netflix are working on a film adaptation.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah Maas.

This is the first of a part-five fantasy series that has taken the world (and in particular, the Mamamia office) by storm.

Feyre is a 19-year-old mortal who is brought into the faerie world for unwittingly murdering a faerie. There, she realises everything she'd been told about the dangerous world of the Fae was wrong, and her captor, Tamlin, is not a beast.

But the faerie world is facing an ancient, wicked threat and Feyre must find a way to stop it.

Hulu is currently adapting the series for TV, so Maas' beautiful world will soon be inescapable.

Her Crescent City series is ALSO a huge BookTok fave, so if you're down for some fantasy, Maas has you covered.

Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo Moyes.

If you need a laugh, Someone Else's Shoes is the lighthearted comedy you've been waiting for.

In a mishap, two women accidentally swap bags at a London gym, leaving them in possession of the each other's shoes - and an entirely new reality.

Nisha Cantor lives the globetrotting life of the seriously wealthy, until her husband announces a divorce and cuts her off. And Sam Kemp is struggling to keep herself and her family afloat.

But when they're forced to physically walk in each other's shoes, each gain new perspectives and opportunities brought on by colliding with a stranger.

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera.

This is technically YA, but BookTok loves YA, and frankly... so do those of us who are very much just As.

They Both Die at the End is the quick-paced love story of two people who meet in a world that tells people when they're going to die. When Mateo and Rufus learn the news, they download an app that matches people to spend the final day of their life with.

As you'd expect, it explores regret, grief and opportunity, plus the most universal part of what makes the human experience: our mortality.

Just make sure you have a box of tissues handy.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Okay, thriller fans. This one is for you.

Set in the 1950s, debutante Noemi Taboada receives a mysterious letter from her cousin begging for help, so she heads off to the Mexican countryside to investigate.

There, Naomi sets out to uncover the secrets of the creepy house and its residents.

Mexican Gothic explores domestic abuse, racism and generational trauma, and we would definitely not advise reading this one in the dark.

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola.

Radio host Kiki Banjo spends her time helping the women of Whitewell University avoid heartbreak, players and dreaded situationships. But when she meets handsome newcomer Malakai Korede (after publicly bad mouthing him on air!), her usually impenetrable defences are weakened.

Circumstances find them needing to fake a relationship, and soon Banjo finds herself in danger of falling for the exact man she tried to warn everyone else about.

Honey & Spice is funny, romantic and FULL of the kind of tension that only a good rom-com can deliver.

