Rebel Wilson has just married her ‘Disney Princess’.

Rebel Wilson and her longtime partner, Ramona Agruma, have reportedly exchanged "I do's" in the breathtakingly romantic setting of Sardinia, Italy.

According to People, the couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 28, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The intimate destination wedding was nothing short of a fairytale, as the couple celebrated their love in an idyllic, private ceremony.

Sardinia holds a special place in their hearts — it’s where the couple had their first vacation together after going public with their relationship. Back in June 2022, just days after making things Instagram-official, The Deb director posted a sweet photo of them holding hands in the seaside town of Porto Cervo, captioning it "Ciao Bellas". They spent five dreamy days at the luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe, and it seems Sardinia has become their go-to romantic spot.





Details about the wedding are still trickling in, but the event was said to be a super-private affair with just family and close friends. And while the happy couple haven’t shared any pics yet (we’re patiently waiting for those Instagram posts!), it's safe to say the setting was as gorgeous as the couple's love story.

If you think their wedding sounds dreamy, wait until you hear about their engagement. In February 2023, Wilson popped the question in the most magical way possible — at Disneyland! In front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, no less.

The Pitch Perfect star shared the exciting news on Instagram, gushing, "We said YES! 💗💗" and thanking the team at Disneyland for pulling off the perfect surprise proposal.

Wilson previously announced her relationship with Agruma on Instagram back in June of 2022.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote at the time.

The pair were engaged in February 2023.

How did Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma meet?

Speaking to People back in 2022, Wilson shared that she had been set up with her new partner "through a friend," though at the time, she did not reveal who she was seeing.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she says. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she says. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Later, Wilson told People that she had been "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma.



"I thought I was really looking for a husband, dating about 50 guys in one year. I was always a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection," she said.

"Then I was like, well, what if that was part of my personality that I was repressing and not exploring? Maybe I should have 10 years earlier, I don't know. My journey is what it is."

Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma in 2024.

A family affair.

Wilson welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that she was "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her journey to motherhood.

"[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

She later told People, "It shocks me how much she melts my heart. And when she says, 'Mama?' Lately that's her new favorite word. And that was her first word, ever. It just, it melts you and you're like, 'Aw.'"

"I thought I would be a strict parent, but apparently I'm the opposite," the comedian added.

Feature image: Getty