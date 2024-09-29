Rebel Wilson has just married her ‘Disney Princess’.

How did Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma meet?

Speaking to People back in 2022, Wilson shared that she had been set up with her new partner "through a friend," though at the time, she did not reveal who she was seeing.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she says. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she says. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Later, Wilson told People that she had been "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma.

Image: Instagram