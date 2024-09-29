Rebel Wilson has just married her ‘Disney Princess’.

Rebel Wilson and her longtime partner, Ramona Agruma, have reportedly exchanged "I do's" in the breathtakingly romantic setting of Sardinia, Italy.
According to People, the couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 28, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The intimate destination wedding was nothing short of a fairytale, as the couple celebrated their love in an idyllic, private ceremony.
Sardinia holds a special place in their hearts — it’s where the couple had their first vacation together after going public with their relationship. Back in June 2022, just days after making things Instagram-official, The Deb director posted a sweet photo of them holding hands in the seaside town of Porto Cervo, captioning it "Ciao Bellas". They spent five dreamy days at the luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe, and it seems Sardinia has become their go-to romantic spot.