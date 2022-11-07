"A beautiful miracle." Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first child.

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post early on Tuesday morning.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

Wilson said she was "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her journey to motherhood, saying "this has been years in the making".

"But [I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Wilson said she is "ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable".

"I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

In recent years, Wilson had often shared updates about her fertility struggles, her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and desire to be a mother with her followers.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram in May 2021.

"The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

It's been a big week for Wilson. On Monday, she denied reports she was engaged to partner Ramona Agruma, after Page Six reported they were "making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged" at a recent Halloween party.

"Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson captioned a photo of her and Agruma on her Instagram Stories.

On her account, Agruma shared images from Wilson's baby shower.

The couple have also launched their own limited merch, named R&R Club after their initials.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram @rebelwilson.