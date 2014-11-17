News
news

Rebekah Marine has one arm. And she's a gorgeous, successful model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebekah Marine is a gorgeous, 27-year-0ld woman who works as a model.

Nothing unusual about that, you might think — except the New Jersey woman was born without a forearm, and was bullied so relentlessly throughout high school that she withdrew from sports and social activities, the New York Post reports.

After Rebekah was fitted with a prosthetic arm at age 22, a friend persuaded her to try modelling. While she exclusively posed with her prosthesis at first, a photographer later suggested taking some images without it  — and now, she’s regularly booked for jobs through the website Model Mayhem.

She was recently named an ambassador for the Lucky Fin Project — and now says her mission is “to show that models of all shapes and sizes are becoming mainstream”.

“It’s great because I get to talk to girls in high school who, just like me, have lost their confidence… We discuss everything from how I braid my hair to what it’s like on the dating scene,” Rebekah says.

“I hope my story inspires other people not to let any disability get in their way.”

More models who don’t follow the predictable stereotype:

