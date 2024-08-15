'It's been devastating.' Raygun has a message for Australia.

Dr Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, has heard the world. And she has spoken.

On Thursday night the Australian breaker released a video statement on her Instagram (which has grown to over 139,000 followers within a week).

Raygun, a 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, was Australia's bgirl representative at the Paris Olympics and her breaking battles at the Games quickly turned into memes splashed across the Internet.

She started her video by thanking all those who have supported her and sent her positive messages.

"I really appreciate the positivity and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, that's what I hoped."

Watch: Australia's chef de mission Anna Meares defends Raygun. Post continues below.

But she added: "I didn't realise that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating. But I went out there and had fun."

Raygun had said in media interviews prior to the Games that she had been training hard, and in her video, she noted that she took her opportunity "very seriously".

"I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave it my all, truly. And I am honoured to have been part of the Australian team and part of Australia's breaking debut. What the other athletes have achieved is just phenomenal."

Then she brought up the misinformation floating around on the Internet.

One of the most dogged rumours was that Raygun secured her place on the Australian Olympic team because her husband was the national selector and a judge at the qualifying event. This is completely false. There was also a viral petition, suggesting Raygun's selection was "unethical conduct". ﻿The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has swiftly condemned the online petition. AOC boss Matt Carroll has written to the website demanding the petition be immediately withdrawn, claiming it amounts to "bullying and harassment and is defamatory". Raygun noted the "misinformation" and referred to the statements made by the AOC and AusBreaking.

For the next few weeks, Raygun will be in Europe as part of pre-planned downtime with her husband and family. She asked the media and people online to respect her loved ones' privacy, saying those around her have been flooded with messages.

"Please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this," she said.

She then noted that once back from Europe and after having some time to reflect on all that's occurred, she will "answer questions then".

It comes after Olympian Jess Fox spoke to Sydney Morning Herald about what Raygun has experienced, noting: "I did speak to her; it is devastating for her."

"To see the toll... she is human, and it is massive what she has been through over the last week. She has definitely been feeling it. There is a human behind all that, and people are so quick to be awful. She doesn't deserve that."

You can watch Raygun's full statement below:

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @raygun_aus.