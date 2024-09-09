The real reason Raygun is being seen with so many celebrities.

It was a very busy weekend for Raygun.

First, she's been on a cruise ship busting a few break dancing moves with billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Then a photograph of Raygun and her husband at lunch was posted on Instagram. But it's who they were dining with that turned heads… none other than singer Boy George.

So where did the Australian b-girl's newfound celebrity friendships come from?

Raygun and a billionaire.

Raygun, aka Dr Rachael Gunn, was invited on Branson's Virgin Voyages Celebration Voyage cruise which is currently sailing the Mediterranean.

Also on board was the man behind Virgin Voyages (and hundreds of other companies) Sir Richard Branson.

A statement from his team confirmed: "Sir Richard personally invited the break dancer on the cruise as a special guest on all of the ships for the Celebration Series, celebrating her creativity and individuality."

It turns out the billionaire is a big fan.

Watch Raygun bust a move on a cruise ship with Sir Richard Branson. Post continues below.

At the event, Raygun spoke about her passion for breaking, saying it's about "relaxing, having fun and being yourself."

Then she pulled out some breaking moves on the cruise ship in front of an audience - and Branson joined in and did her iconic kangaroo hop dance move.

Raygun laughed and replied: "Oh Richard, that is so three weeks ago, come on."

The pair then galvanised their audience to do a group break dance. To top off the performance, Raygun and Branson then held hands and dove into the ship's pool area together. It sounds like a fever dream… and it looked like a fever dream.

Also on board the ship for press was Boy George.

After their media duties were completed on Virgin Voyages, Boy George and Raygun went for lunch in Amsterdam together, joined by her husband/coach.

Image: Instagram.

Raygun had spoken on The Project about her time bumping shoulders with celebrities.

In the interview, the 37-year-old reflected on how many well known people had reached out to her following her viral performance at the Paris Olympic Games.

"It's not just breakers that you have respected for a decade [that reached out]," she said.

"It's someone like Sir Richard Branson calling you to say that he enjoyed your performance and he thought that it was plucky, and courageous and fun. And you know he would love to ... have me on some cruises with Boy George. Like what is life? I don't know."

While speaking with Waleed Aly on The Project, she added that it's been an intense time for her personally.

"It's been a pretty wild ride, I'm not going to lie. I was quite nervous being out in public 'cos I just didn't know what was safe if anyone was gonna recognise me, [or] how they were gonna respond to seeing me. It was pretty nerve-wracking for a while there," she explained.

"I definitely have my ups and downs my, my good and bad days, but it has been honestly so amazing to see the positive response to my performance."

Feature Image: Supplied/Virgin Voyages.