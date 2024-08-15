We've fact checked everything that's happened since Raygun performed at the Olympics.

It's hard to believe it was only last week that Raygun broke the internet with her viral break-dancing performance.

Dr Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, was Australia's bgirl representative, and her breaking battles quickly turned into memes splashed across the Internet.

But things have turned ugly. Valid critique has morphed into hate. Unfounded claims are being spouted as truth. And we've forgotten the human behind a now worldwide pile-on against Dr Gunn — whose breaking name is 'Raygun'.

Here's the real story.

'Inside job' allegations about Raygun's husband are false.

Perhaps the most dogged rumour was that Raygun secured her place on the Australian Olympic team because her husband was the national selector and a judge at the qualifying event.

These allegations went viral on X/Twitter, and were viewed millions of times.

For context, Raygun's husband is also a breaker and he is his wife's breaking coach. However, he was not a judge at the Oceania Olympic qualifiers held in Sydney last October. In fact, there were no Australians on the nine-person panel.

This has been fact-checked by AAP and also AusBreaking, who released a statement on the matter.

"Contrary to circulating misinformation, Dr. Gunn's husband, Raygun's coach, was not a member of the selection panel or judging committee. This would have constituted a conflict of interest, and the Olympics hold strict standards that would never have allowed this to pass."

The selection process for Australia's Breaking team heading to Paris was conducted over two days, and open to all interested participants in the Oceanic region. Adhering to World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) regulations, which align with International Olympic Committee (IOC) standards, the process aimed to ensure a fair and transparent outcome.

The runner-up in the Oceania Olympic qualifiers was Molly Chapman. In response to the pile-on Raygun is experiencing, she re-shared a statement from AusBreaking about the fairness of their selection process and wrote: "Truth/facts", coming to Raygun's defence.

A breaking judge reiterates Raygun's eligibility.

Overall, the Australian breaking community has defended Raygun, though of course some feel differently about her capability as a breaker.

Many breakers who have spoken to media on this subject have expressed "a lack of interest" in the sport's place at the Olympics, feeling it takes away from the sport's authentic street roots. This is one of the reasons why a smaller number of female breakers took part in the Oceanic Olympic qualifiers.

Raygun was one of 15 women to compete in this specific qualifying event.

But when it comes to her eligibility in being selected as Australia's female breaking representative, officials have given their two cents.

Martin Gilian, who is the head judge of the Olympic breakdancing competition, defended Raygun's eligibility.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region. This is exactly what Raygun was doing. She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo."

"She created some original moves which could be maybe funny or entertaining for others, but for us, she basically represented breaking and hip hop. She was trying to be original and bring something new to the table. From our perspective, that was nothing really shocking."

Those who oppose Raygun's inclusion in the Olympics have started a petition, suggesting her selection was "unethical conduct".

﻿The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has swiftly condemned the online petition. AOC boss Matt Carroll has written to the website demanding the petition be immediately withdrawn, claiming it amounts to "bullying and harassment and is defamatory".

"It's appalling. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way. It's important that the community understands the facts and that people do not form opinions based on malicious untruths and misinformation," he said in a statement this week.

Claims of getting zero points 'on purpose' are illegitimate.

Professor Megan Davis is a pro vice chancellor of the University of New South Wales and commissioner on the Australian Rugby League Commissioner. Her comments were reported on by various media, Professor Davis claiming Raygun wanted "zero points on purpose". She also claimed Raygun's performance was "for an academic study".

Professor Davis alleged: "Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidised by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn't funny and isn't 'having a go'."

However, there is no factual evidence to support these claims.

If anything, The Australian has reported that only funding from a public organisation went into Raygun's trip to the Olympic stage and it didn't appear she received money for an academic trip. Sydney's Macquarie University, where Raygun works, did not contribute to her going to Paris either.

The irony is that some of the people on X/Twitter who have argued there were wasted taxpayer dollars in taking Raygun to Paris for the Olympic Games have called for a Royal Commission into why she was selected — and that would really waste taxpayer dollars.

Raygun has been offered mental health support.

AOC boss Matt Carroll said support services had been extended to Gunn in Paris and would continue.

Carroll noted to Sydney Morning Herald: "I will have a conversation with Dance Australia, and they'll want to look after her as well. Everyone who goes to the Games goes because they qualified, and she qualified. Someone comes first and someone is going to come last. But they're all trying their absolute best and they're all extremely dedicated. I think they should be respected, regardless."

Sergey Nifontov, general secretary of the World DanceSport Federation, has also said Raygun is being offered support for her mental health from their governing body.

Raygun has seen your criticism.

Olympian Jess Fox spoke to Sydney Morning Herald about what Raygun has experienced, noting: "I did speak to her; it is devastating for her."

"To see the toll... she is human and it is massive what she has been through over the last week. She has definitely been feeling it. There is a human behind all that, and people are so quick to be awful. She doesn't deserve that."

Perhaps what showed the true Australian Olympic spirit the most was how Aussie Olympians and athletes rallied around Raygun at the Paris Games' Closing Ceremony. They clearly had all seen the worldwide pile-on Raygun was up against. So they rallied behind her.

"It was special for us to be able to rally around her at the Closing Ceremony, and show our appreciation to her as a valued member of our team," Fox said.

