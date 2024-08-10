Meet Raygun: Australia's most viral athlete from the Paris Olympics.

Despite a much-anticipated appearance by rapper Snoop Dogg to open the inaugural female break dancing event at the Olympic Games, it was a performance by an Australian that has everyone talking.

Dr Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, was Australia's bgirl representative, whose breaking battles went viral overnight. She secured her place as Australia's b-girl representative after winning last year's Oceania Breaking Championships.

Unfortunately, Gunn, whose breaking name is 'Raygun', attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with some feeling her performance was awkward. The competitor received no points against any of her three opponents from the judges. Competitors are judged in categories of technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality.

But there's no denying Raygun had plenty of creativity, for example, when she busted out some kangaroo hopping. And she obviously had a hell of a lot of fun doing what she loves.

It's that sort of energy that is shifting the conversation online.

Then the memeification began.

"Raygun from Australia is my Olympic hero actually."

But Australia's top ranking breakdancer isn't bothered by the online comments.

Speaking with The Guardian, Raygun said: "So I wanted to move differently. I wanted to do something artistic and creative. Because how many chances can you get in a lifetime to do that on the international stage? All my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry."

She added: "Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about."

Raygun also acknowledged that she knew she couldn't necessarily compete athletically with the tricks, spins and strength moves of her younger competitors.

"That's my strength, my creativity. I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves. I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way."

There's also been plenty of commentary on her choice to wear the Australian Olympic uniform instead of the usual breaking street style get-up. Simply put: it was a choice.

As she noted on her Instagram stories: "Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bboys wear tomorrow."

She noted in her post-performance interview: "I guess maybe being a bit older, I know how rare this opportunity is and I wanted to take the chance to wear the green and gold. I don't know why some of the other girls didn't want to wear their kit. It was a real moment of pride for me to wear the Australian uniform, I was particularly excited for this shirt to have the Indigenous print on the arms."

In an Instagram post following her performances, Raygun shared a photo of herself from the World DanceSport Federation, along with the quote: "Don't be afraid to be different, go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that's gonna take you."

While this year is the first time breaking has been included as an Olympic sport, it's won't be reappearing in the 2028 LA Games.

Yes, Raygun, or rather Dr Gunn, has a PhD in cultural studies. But right now at least, she is a cultural phenomenon herself. And that will be pretty darn cool for her to reflect on in her academic studies.

