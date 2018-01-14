Warning: This post contains offensive racial slurs.

A UK politician’s girlfriend has put his career in jeopardy after it was revealed she wrote a series of vile, racist text messages about Meghan Markle.

The messages, published by The Mail on Sunday, come from the phone of 25-year-old Jo Marney, who UK Independence Party leader Henry Bolton recently left his wife for.

In the conversation with a male friend that’s almost too cruel to repeat, the glamour model calls Harry’s fiancee “wet as a scrubber” and a “dumb little actress no one has heard of”.

After the excerpt begins with the woman saying she doesn't like "black people" because they're "ugly" and the conversation turns to Markle, she is asked by her friend, "what's wrong with her?"

"She's a 'gender equality' t**t, " Marney starts.

"She's obsessed with race.

"And her seed with [sic] taint our royal family. Just a dumb little commoner."

The racist insults continue and when her friend calls her out, she responds, "lol. So what" before adding, "Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn't mean I hate their race. Just means I don't want their culture invading mine."

Marney has since apologised for the texts, claiming she was "to an extent... taken out of context".

In a statement to The Mail on Sunday she said: "No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of UKIP my friends, family and loved ones."

Upon learning of her messages from The Mail on Sunday, Marney was "immediately suspended" from the UK Independence Party.

But her boyfriend's future with the party he leads also looks in doubt. Especially, since some members had been calling for his resignation since he left his wife Tatiana Smurova for Marney.

The Mail reports his fate will most likely be known after an upcoming party meeting.

But from where we're sitting on the other side of the world, it doesn't look good.