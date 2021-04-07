"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising." Why everyone is talking about Neighbours.

Two Aboriginal actors have come forward with allegations of racism on the set of long-running soap opera Neighbours.

Actor Shareena Clanton, a Wongatha, Yamatji, Noongar and Gitja woman, claimed her six-week stint on Ramsay Street as a guest star was marred by "multiple racist traumas".

"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space," she wrote on Instagram.

A day later, Meyne Wyatt, who appeared on Neighbours as Nate Kinski from 2014 to 2016, alleged that he too had experienced racism on the set of the Australian drama.

"It involved the C word, and I called it out and it didn’t happen around me again," the actor shared on Twitter.

"It is disappointing but not at all surprising to hear that five years later racism continues to be present in that workplace. But what can you say, we are in Australia."

As the situation unfolds, here's everything we know about the allegations.

What did the actors allege?

Shareena Clanton, who is best known for her role as Doreen Anderson in Wentworth, was hired to play a character named Sheila in yet-to-be-aired episodes of Neighbours.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Clanton shared she was "navigating ongoing counselling" following her experience on the "highly problematic show".

In a list of seven bullet points, the actor detailed allegations against the show, including several examples of unnamed white actors using racist slurs, including the "n-word".

When Clanton confronted an actor who had used the slur, she alleged she was told to "go somewhere else" by staff "because I was making others 'uncomfortable'".

"The retaliation for calling out this misconduct and racism often left me ostracised and further marginalised," she said.

The 30-year-old also alleged that "overt and covert levels of racism were rife" on set.

"A senior staff member openly laughed whilst using the term 'slave driver' in reference to him 'working hard'. My management at the time didn’t help as they endorsed/encouraged this 'office banter'. I fired the agent," she wrote.

In an additional post shared on Instagram, Clanton made further claims about her time on Neighbours.

"Believe the horror stories. I’ve only encapsulated some of the key things I was subjected to," she wrote.

"I didn’t have enough space to talk about the microaggressions of toxicity prevalent, the sexist and misogynistic commentary, the disrespectful and crude statements made every day, the deliberate ostracisation of those who called it out and abhorrent levels of bullying."

On Tuesday, actor Meyne Wyatt shared he experienced racism on the set of Neighbours.

Wyatt made history on the show as the first Indigenous actor to be cast as a regular character on the Australian drama.

In February, Sharon Johal, who played Dipi Rebecchi on Neighbours for four years, told Stellar that she was "incessantly trolled" during her time on the show.

"I came to understand that I couldn’t escape racism, not even on Australia’s most famous street," Johal shared.

"I’m incessantly trolled on social media and sometimes even in public, with people saying things like 'go back to your country' and 'you and your filthy children need to leave Ramsay Street,'" she added.

"They also harass my family, including my non-actor husband after he did me a favour and stood in for a cast member for intimate scenes during the pandemic."

How have Neighbours responded?

In a statement to Mamamia, a spokesperson for production company Fremantle Media shared: "Neighbours strives to be a platform for diversity and inclusion on-screen and off-screen. Our quest is always to continue to grow and develop in this area and we acknowledge that this is an evolving process."

The statement continued: "Shareena’s involvement in the creative process and on set was invaluable and hugely educational and will benefit the series moving forward. There have been significant and lengthy discussions with Shareena during her time on Neighbours and we will continue to work with all cast and crew to ensure Neighbours continues to be a fully inclusive environment."

Feature Image: Instagram.