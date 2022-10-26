"I'm really excited." Rachel Corbett is pregnant with her first child.

The Project co-host Rachel Corbett is pregnant with her first child.
Corbett shared the news while sitting on the panel of Wednesday night's episode.
"I can no longer hold it in as the wardrobe department is sick of trying to hide it," she said.
"I'm pregnant!"
WATCH: Rachel announcing the news live on The Project.
Co-hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar then threw confetti in the air and cheered alongside her.
"I'm doing it solo, which is great for me, but you find when you tell people it's hilarious because they think it's a choice of last resort," Corbett continued.
"Then you have to spend the next 30 minutes explaining you're not crying yourself to sleep at night... But for me it's the perfect decision.
"It feels like exactly the right thing to do and I'm really excited."
Listen to Rachel talking all things fertility on season one of Get Me Pregnant:
She ended by saying she was having a girl.
After the show, Corbett shared the news on Instagram.
"The secret's out… and Waleed blew his nuts off with a glitter cannon to celebrate," she joked.
Feature image: Network 10.