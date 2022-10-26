"I'm really excited." Rachel Corbett is pregnant with her first child.

WATCH: Rachel announcing the news live on The Project.



Video via Channel 10.

Co-hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar then threw confetti in the air and cheered alongside her.

"I'm doing it solo, which is great for me, but you find when you tell people it's hilarious because they think it's a choice of last resort," Corbett continued.

"Then you have to spend the next 30 minutes explaining you're not crying yourself to sleep at night... But for me it's the perfect decision.

"It feels like exactly the right thing to do and I'm really excited."