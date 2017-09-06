1. Woman, 26, opens up after her ‘fitness goal’ turned into an eating disorder within six months.

It started as a 'health goal' for Sydney personal trainer Rachel Baffsky. She wanted something to improve her mindset after a "depressive period" at university, and decided to begin training for Sydney's annual 14km City to Surf run.

Within six months, what had been something so positive had become dangerous. The 26-year-old had developed anorexia nervosa after running 12 kilometers, three times every week, partnered with extreme gym sessions and a low calorie diet.

"I started losing weight and receiving compliments about it," Baffsky told SBS Insight on Tuesday night's program. "I felt like I couldn't possibly be sick because I was so fit. I was achieving these athletic goals - I was running further and faster than ever - so I just justified in my head that I couldn't possibly be sick."

Eventually, Baffsky received hospital treatment and needed an iron infusion.

Her story is a message to many young Australians: There's a near invisible line between what's healthy and what's not.

When you're training, and supposedly looking after yourself, it's very easy to overlook what's really happening to your body.

"I was ignoring all the symptoms," Baffsky said.

If you need support or advice, Mamamia urges you to contact the Butterfly Foundation‘s National Support line on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673)

2. Five-year-old boy dies the same day he was discharged from Sydney hospital.