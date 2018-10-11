CULT BUY: Rachael Finch told us which $28 body oil saved her skin during her pregnancies.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Rachael Finch’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Rachael Finch is a TV presenter, author, mum and former Miss Universe Australia. She’s also the founder of fitness community Body By Finch and the creator of the B.O.D BY FINCH activewear range. You can find out more at Bodybyfinch.com.

If you watch Channel Seven or scroll through Instagram whenever the Melbourne Cup is on, you’ll recognise Rachael Finch as the ultra glam TV presenter Australia first fell in love with when she was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2009.

But in her everyday life as a mum-of-two and entrepreneur running her own business, the Body By Finch founder prefers a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty.

Easier said than done when you’re trying to limit the amount of crap and chemicals you’re putting on you face, but your day job involves thick layers of heavy TV makeup and editorial fashion smokey eyes.

Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journo of 15 years Leigh Campbell took a good ole rummage through the 30-year-old’s beauty bag to find out about how she strikes the balance between natural and traditional beauty products.

While she was in there, she also found the $28 body oil Rachael’s been loving sick since her pregnancies, her go-to organic highlighter and the exxy night cream she’s been using for five years. Enjoy!

Rachael’s go-to beauty products.

Why she loves them:

"I've found the Ultra Balancing Gel Cleanser is the perfect consistency for me, I only need a five-cent piece, it foams nicely in my hands and it cleans off my entire day's makeup, even work makeup. It doesn't leave my skin too oily or too dry. The sunscreen is lightweight, not heavy, doesn't feel sticky, it doesn't stink and is great for my combination skin."

Why she loves it:

"I use this every two to three days, it's a white, beautiful, soft liquid with tiny little granules. It's not a harsh, thick, rough, scratchy old-school scrub. The enzymes help remove all the dead skin cells, and my skin is so smooth and soft [afterwards]."

Why she loves it:

"It's a mineral powder, so quite natural and easy to apply with a pressed brush. It's not that glowy coverage feel, but it's great for on my days off because it's got an SPF of 20, so if I don't put the sunscreen on, I'll use this and it will help with accidental sun exposure. Over the years, I've realised I don't need that much coverage, it's like a detox. I also use the Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer ($48) underneath my eyes."

Why she loves them:

"I read a lot about their products online and I love the ethos... non-toxic, animal cruelty-free, and great for the environment. The blush is the perfect mix peachy and pink tones, and the vanilla highlighter is my go-to for the high points of my face."

Why she loves it:

"It's been a favourite since I was pregnant, with both of my children. It helped with stretch marks and keep the hydration up around the dry skin. It's also plant-based, all-natural and has essential oils in there too. I also like the Sodashi Fitness Recovery Body Oil ($69) for after exercise."

Why she loves it:

"I've been using this for five years now... It's a little bit exxy, but worth it in my books. I use it day and night, I don't need a secondary cream, but everyone's different so you've got to find what works for you. For me, it locks that moisture in and sits under my makeup well."

Why she loves it:

"If I do have a black smokey eye, this product wipes it off straight away. Two [soaked] cotton pads and my whole makeup look is off, it's soft and doesn't leave my skin tight to touch."

