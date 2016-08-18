Aussie model Rachael Finch just shared some magical news.

Rachael Finch has shared the happy news that she is 12 weeks pregnant with her second baby.

The model and television host posted a photo of her eight week scan on Instagram for her 169,000 followers to see.

“Cooking in the oven,” she captioned the photo.

“Tears of joy as bubby no.2 is on the way.!!! 12 weeks along!! (Pic from our 8 week scan). Excited to share this new adventure with you guys.”

Fans were ecstatic with the news that the former Miss Universe is expecting another child.

"I'm so happy and excited for you guys! Such wonderful news!" wrote one fan, while another posted, "How beautiful, big congrats!"

The happy news comes just a few weeks after she had revealed her decision to turn down an opportunity to cover the Rio Olympics over fears about Zika Virus.

“I would have absolutely loved to go to Rio to be a part of the Olympic coverage with the Channel 7 team, but have decided not to go.," she said in a statement at the time.

“Misha and I are wanting to have more children and with the Zika virus an issue we don’t want to take the risk.”

At the time of her decision, Rachael would already have been pregnant with baby number two!

Finch married her former dance partner on Dancing With The Stars, Michael Miziner, in 2013. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in September of 2013.

Congratulations, Rachael!