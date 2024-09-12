'In my lowest moment, a phone call saved my life.'

This story discusses suicidal thoughts.

As I entered my 20s, I dreamt of starting university, spending weekends with my friends, travelling the world and building a career.

What I didn't expect was to find myself on the kitchen floor in the midst of a mental health crisis, battling intense suicidal thoughts, unable to eat, shower myself or get out of bed for weeks.

Today, aged 27, I live a beautiful and fulfilling life - but the journey to get here has been a rocky one. As R U OK Day? rolls around each year, I can't help but reflect on the phone call that ultimately saved my life.

Image: Supplied.

I've battled with anxiety and depression for as long as I can remember. By the time I was 20 years old, it was unbearable, and I'd hit rock bottom. I felt completely out of control as sadness and worry clouded every waking moment of my life.

At my worst, I stopped eating and sleeping for weeks, my weight plummeting to just 42kg. The first week of university came and went without my attendance, and it felt like my dreams of studying my way towards a fulfilling career were over.

The relationship I was in suffered terribly too.

After what felt like a lifetime of pain, I'd had enough.

One evening, I spent three hours up on the shower floor as the water turned cold on me. Throughout the rest of the night, I paced the house, trying to work off my anxious energy.

I just wanted my pain and sadness to disappear, to no longer feel like a burden to my friends and family.

I wanted it to stop.

Suddenly, it was 5.30am. As I lay curled up on the kitchen floor, the sun began to rise just enough to light up my kitchen this beautiful orange colour. The world was still asleep and completely silent. I was so alone.

Then my phone began to buzz. It was my dad.

I hadn't answered any calls for weeks, but somehow the sound of the phone, the randomness of my dad ringing so early in the morning, jolted me. The fog lifted just for a second and I answered the call.

"I haven't heard from you in a while," he said. "I just needed to call and check - are you okay?"





Image: Supplied.

I knew I had to tell the truth.

"No, I'm not okay and I don't know what to do," I replied.

Without missing a beat, my dad said he was coming to get me.

When he pulled up, I was on the side of the road, barefoot in the pajamas I'd be wearing for weeks.

He scooped me up, took me to his house and made me a cup of tea.

"You can stay as long as you need to," he told me.

He told me there was no guilt or shame to be felt for staying quiet for so long.

Slowly, I started to reach out to family and friends who were worried about me. I went to my GP and got a referral for a psychologist, and I was prescribed medication.

There's no doubt in my mind that that phone call from my dad saved my life. I owe him every ounce of gratitude for how wonderful my life is now.

Seven years on, I still battle with my anxiety and depression, but I have learnt healthy coping mechanisms. I have the support of family and friends, and I speak openly on TikTok about my journey in the hope it will help others.

Even if I can help just one person feel like they have someone in their corner the way I did on that day when my dad rang and asked R U OK?, it'll be worth it.

Feature Image: Supplied.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.