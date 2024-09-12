'In my lowest moment, a phone call saved my life.'

I've battled with anxiety and depression for as long as I can remember. By the time I was 20 years old, it was unbearable, and I'd hit rock bottom. I felt completely out of control as sadness and worry clouded every waking moment of my life.

At my worst, I stopped eating and sleeping for weeks, my weight plummeting to just 42kg. The first week of university came and went without my attendance, and it felt like my dreams of studying my way towards a fulfilling career were over.

The relationship I was in suffered terribly too.



Video via Mamamia.

After what felt like a lifetime of pain, I'd had enough.

One evening, I spent three hours up on the shower floor as the water turned cold on me. Throughout the rest of the night, I paced the house, trying to work off my anxious energy.

I just wanted my pain and sadness to disappear, to no longer feel like a burden to my friends and family.

I wanted it to stop.

Suddenly, it was 5.30am. As I lay curled up on the kitchen floor, the sun began to rise just enough to light up my kitchen this beautiful orange colour. The world was still asleep and completely silent. I was so alone.