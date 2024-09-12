'In my lowest moment, a phone call saved my life.'

This story discusses suicidal thoughts.
As I entered my 20s, I dreamt of starting university, spending weekends with my friends, travelling the world and building a career.
What I didn't expect was to find myself on the kitchen floor in the midst of a mental health crisis, battling intense suicidal thoughts, unable to eat, shower myself or get out of bed for weeks.
Today, aged 27, I live a beautiful and fulfilling life - but the journey to get here has been a rocky one. As R U OK Day? rolls around each year, I can't help but reflect on the phone call that ultimately saved my life.