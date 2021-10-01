For when you're all out of ideas: 25 women share their favourite quick meals for kids.

Every mum or dad has a quick and easy meal up their sleeve for their kids.

For the days when you're too exhausted to cook or simply don't have the time (or both), you can grab the ingredients out of the pantry and whip it up in no time.

But there's a good chance you've made this recipe one too many times and you're in need of some more options...

That's where we come in.

We asked our Mamamia community to share the go-to quick meals that their kids love, so you have future inspiration.

Here's what they told us.

1. "Pasta tuna mayo! Cook the pasta, drain. Add frozen peas and corn, then add a tin of tuna and mayo. It’s a winning dish here when I’m unorganised." - Laura.

2. "Sausages in bread!" - Gemma.

3. "Pizza toast! Pizza sauce, ham, cheese, pineapple on top of toast and then in the oven. I do this also with muffins. Kids love them!" - Peta.

4. "A share platter - just cut up whatever you have in the fridge and pop it on a platter and let them choose what they want! When the kids were young, cooked plain pasta was always a winner to add to the platter too!" - Tamara.

5. "Fried rice. Diced bacon, egg, precooked rice and frozen mixed vegetables." - Allison.

6. "Precooked rice, add microwaved frozen spinach and white fish with carbonara jar sauce and dinner is ready in 15 minutes." - Cynthia.

7. "Breakfast for dinner, eg: cereal and yoghurt." - Joanne.

8. "Spaghetti and tuna. Cook the spaghetti, and dump a can of tuna (we prefer Serena basil or chilli) on top." - Kristi.

9. "Cheesy pasta (pasta with butter, cheese and garlic salt)." - Abigail.

10. "Two-ingredient pizza dough (self-raising flour and natural yoghurt) with whatever is in the fridge, or pasta with tomato sauce. I always have little bags of pre-made tomato sauce in the freezer." - Kate.