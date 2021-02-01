"Tinted brows make life easier": 14 mums on their best beauty tips for when you have zero time.

Back when you used to sleep at night and didn't rush around with a handbag full of toy cars, sultanas and pureed pumpkin, your beauty routine before you left the house probably looked something like this: a 12 step Korean skincare routine, followed by makeup, freshly styled hair and a spritz of fragrance.

But these days you have little people that rely on you for everything (rude!), and now you spend all your time and energy on keeping them alive.

Things have changed, and you're no longer interested in fussy routines with 146 different steps. You just want to look and feel good about yourself.

To help you get a quick and easy routine down pat, we asked a bunch of cool mums to share their humble hair and makeup hacks for getting ready when they have approximately zero time to do so.

Katie.

"I do a five-minute face. I pretty much set the timer on my phone and go, go, go! When the time is up, I put the [makeup] brushes down. This helps me not to faff around and allows me to spend the time on what most makes a difference to my tired face - usually eyebrows, concealer and mascara."

Abigail.

"Keratin treatment has changed my hair game. It's zero fuss and [I'm] always semi presentable now. Plus, 1000 Hour Brow Tint and a face tan water always manage to save the day. "

Jessica.

"A BIG yes to tinted moisturiser/sunscreen. I also always have an easy-to-use concealer in my kit - something that you can just swipe on (like Maybelline Instant Age Rewind). I'm not really one for a full face but these two products would make me feel vaguely alive. Oh, and dry shampoo."

Leigh.

"Shower at night. Tinted moisturiser and cream blush. Dry shampoo. Scrunchies/silk hair elastic (to prevent breakage from the inevitable mum bun)."

Kelly.

"I tint my eyelashes and eyebrows (I’m fair) so I can skip mascara and eyebrow gel in the mornings. I also fake tan my face the night before so I don’t have to wear foundation the next day. And I learned to do a French roll in my hair - it’s a fancier version of a bun when I don’t have time to style my hair, and just as quick."

Risham

"Red lipstick and black sunnies."

Nicole.

"An eyelash lift and tint is one of my top tips! It saves so much time. I also like to use a CC cream for a bit of coverage, with a small amount of blush."

Katherine.

"For a quick makeup look, I use Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue and a cream blush across my cheeks, and I recommend getting an eyelash lift (and tint, if your lashes are pale). I also always have a silk scrunchie and a straightener on-hand for my fringe."

Jade.

"I use an all-rounder serum, apply some SPF and brush my brows. If I have more time, I'll add an under eye concealer and a bit of cream blush."

Kim.

"My go-to products are a tinted moisturiser, lots of eye drops for tired eyes, creamy concealer and peach blush to look less dead."

Ange.

"The best hair hack I have found is twisting my hair into a bun with a silk scrunchie while it’s still not quite dry for getting natural waves. If I’m not out and about, I’ll put my hair back into that bun for day two, three and four to get the twirl in my hair back and simply just take it out when I leave my house. Saves me so much time on styling - plus, it means I’m not damaging my hair with heat."

El.

"Sometimes just a clear brow gel is enough for your eyebrows. I use Essence Clear Brow Gel from Priceline."

Sharonne.

"My advice would be to cleanse when you get home and always leave a bottle of sunscreen downstairs and upstairs so you have no excuse not to apply it before heading out the door. Also, tinted eyebrows always make life easier!"

Eve.

"The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen has great coverage and blends well - this has replaced my usual foundation. Way quicker to apply."

Cass.

"I shower at night and then braid my hair when damp overnight with a smoothing creme in it. When I wake up, I have instant beachy (but silky) waves for the next two days. I usually just refresh with texturising spray on the second day."

Feature image: Supplied/Getty

