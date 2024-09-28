'There are 5 questions that will change the way you shop, trust me.'

There's a reason they call it "retail therapy".

It's the endorphin rush when you purchase something new. The excitement of trying it on for the first time. Imagining all the places you'll wear it.

But then there's the comedown.

You know when you get the thing home, and you hang it up in your wardrobe, and then it just… hangs there, for weeks on end? Gathering dust, while you wait for the right occasion? An occasion that never, erm, seems to come.

Sure, it might look pretty in your closet, peeking out between your more practical failsafe pieces. But as long as it's not on your body, the truth is, it's just wasting closet space.

I'm not here to stop you from buying things — far from it. Handing out shopping advice is literally my job.

It's just that no one wants to be stuck in a cycle of buying stuff you don't wear. Or spending on trends you're not even sure suit you and your lifestyle.

In the interest of avoiding buyers' remorse, I've pulled together a list of vital questions to ask yourself when you pull up at the cash register.

Because precisely no one has time for returns.

Question 1: Which version of me is this for?

I liked this dress in the changeroom, but I had to admit it wasn't really "me". I couldn't see myself wearing it this weekend, so I left it. Image: Supplied.

Is it the imaginary you, or the real one?

Have you been watching too much Emily in Paris and you THINK you need knee-high cobalt boots, but really your sneakers have seen better days?

I've fallen into this trap myself as a new mum who works from home and lives next to the beach. I bought a fancy new blazer dress, then realised I have nowhere to wear a blazer dress. Current status: gathering dust. It might come out one day, but who knows if I'll even want to wear a blazer dress by then.

Make sure you're shopping for the person you are today, and the purpose you have right now. A new item should do things: it should enhance your existing wardrobe, and fit in with your life. Now read that again.

I'm not trying to crush your dreams, just keeping it real. It's much more exciting (and cost-efficient) to get actual repeat use out of your clothes.

Question 2: Do I really want it, or is it because it's on sale?

Just something to keep in mind with sale items (and note, this doesn't apply when retailers offer a generalised discount, like 20 per cent off everything in store or a Black Friday deal for one day only.)

When you approach a sale rack or see an "edit" that's been marked down online, know those are the items that got passed up by other consumers. So look closely, and consider: is it buried treasure, or is there something NQR about it? If you wouldn't buy it at full price, are you purchasing for the rush of getting it cheaper? If so, that's not necessarily a smart buy.

Question 3: Would I wear it this weekend?

Unless it's for a specific occasion, such as a wedding in five weeks time, then there's absolutely no reason you shouldn't be able to wear it this weekend. Tomorrow, even. You should feel that excited about it. When I know I really love and need something, it slots straight into my wardrobe. I want it on me ASAP. Can't believe I ever lived without it. Don't waste time on pieces that are just giving "meh".

This is not to be confused with items that have "wow factor". That's a different thing entirely. We might be talking about the most basic of white tanks here. But you should still feel like that tank belongs with you.

Question 4: Do I already own it, or a close cousin?

I'm saying this as someone who is guilty of buying the same pair of white pants over and over. When we find a silhouette or style we like, we tend to seek out similar items to make us feel comfortable.

But there's a difference between looking for complimentary pieces to kit out your wardrobe and spending cash on something you basically own already.

Do you need another black tee? Is the silhouette bringing something different to the table when you're getting dressed, for example shoulder pads or an oversized cut? Is it a significant upgrade in the quality of fabric or make? If not, it's likely you don't need it — you're just copycat shopping.

Question 5: Is this a trend I genuinely want to invest in?

This Barbie-pink tee was of the moment, but it also fit right into my wardrobe, which has lots of athleisure pieces. Image: Supplied.

You saw heeled flip flops on TikTok and now you want heeled flip flops. I get it. But envision yourself in six months, or a year, wearing the flip flops. Can you see it?

If you can't see future you wearing that item regularly — I mean giving it a real flogging this season and beyond — then it might not need to take up space in your closet.

On the other hand, just because it's a micro-trend or it's all over your socials doesn't mean it's superfluous. If you feel like your soul aligns with the Y2k aesthetic, then heeled flip flops could be the missing piece from your shoe collection. All trends aren't for everyone, but this one is obviously for you.

Feature image: Instagram/Tamara Holland