So many of us take first responders for granted. This week, we've been reminded not to.

My job isn't dangerous in the slightest.

I sit at a desk and write things on the internet. Sometimes people don't like what I write and I get some swear-y emails, but that's about the extent of it.

If I am in danger, I call triple-zero. But in that moment, I am thinking more about my safety than the safety of the people responding to that call.

I assume we all think like that.

Watch: Monday's shooting is under investigation.

The police, the firefighters and the ambulance officers - they're the ones who are good at all that 'danger' stuff. They're the ones coming to save us.

But what unfolded on a rural property in Queensland on Monday brought home the reality of what these people - people like Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29 - do for a living.

Every single time they turn up to a new job, they're potentially putting themselves in grave danger.

This week, that danger was realised, and those two young officers were murdered while simply doing their job.

Matthew was supposed to be driving home to Brisbane the following day to spend the Christmas break with his family.

Rachel, his housemate and colleague, had her whole career ahead of her, having only entered the force in June last year.

Instead, they were allegedly ambushed by three people in camouflage and shot dead at point-blank range. Police are investigating the trio's links to conspiracy theories.

Matthew and Rachel had simply been responding to a missing person's report, completely unaware of what they were walking into.

Two other officers narrowly escaped with their lives. But a neighbour, Alan Dare, was also killed.

As far as jobs go, being a police officer is among the most dangerous out there.

Recruits are well aware of that when they put their hands up. But they do it to help others. To save others. To protect others.

But who is protecting them? Police, firies and ambos are often our final line of defence, and as civilians it can be easy to take that for granted.

To feel safe in the knowledge that they will put their lives on the line, for ours.

You have to be incredibly selfless to sign up to something like that. To be willing to walk towards the danger, not away from it.

Monday's shooting is the sobering reminder that while the men and women in blue might have authority and power in our society, it comes at great sacrifice.

Just because they sign up to a 'dangerous' job, doesn't mean they deserve to be put in danger. And yet every time they respond to a callout, they have no choice but to be on high alert.

From the comfort of my desk, writing this article, I feel tremendous gratitude for the thousands of first responders across this country turning up to day-jobs that are far from safe.

Every time an emergency responder pulls on their uniform for their shift, they are making a decision to serve and respond to any scenario they find themselves in that day.

Their families kiss them goodbye in the morning, or hang up from every phone call knowing the reality of their profession. They are making that sacrifice too.

To all those who have sworn to protect and serve our communities, and who on Monday watched how quickly their job can turn into a life and death scenario, thankyou for everything you do.

The Queensland Police Union of Employee has established a remembrance fund for Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow. Click here for more details. A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been created to support Alan Dare's widow, Kerry. Click here to donate.

