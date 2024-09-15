'When I had chest pain, my doctor told me I was having a panic attack. The truth almost killed me.'

It was a workday just like any other.

I'd just started to heat up my lunch in the office kitchen, when all of a sudden, I got this intense pain in my chest that came out of nowhere.

My heart was racing, and I was struggling to breathe. The symptoms had come on so suddenly I actually wondered if I'd been electrocuted by the microwave.

I told my colleagues how I was feeling and they thought I was having a panic attack, so I sat at my desk for about 10 minutes, trying to calm myself down.

A panic attack didn't make sense to me though. I'd been feeling happy and having a good day when the symptoms had come on.

There was a GP practice across the road from my work and my colleague called ahead to let them know I was coming.

I managed to walk down the stairs and across the road, but just a few steps away from the practice doors, I collapsed.

I didn't pass out, but I physically couldn't walk anymore. I was so out of breath.

"You're having a panic attack," the doctor told, giving me a brown paper bag to breathe into.

I was still convinced this wasn't the case and thankfully; after running some tests, the doctor sent me to the hospital as a precaution.

There I was told I was suffering from a pulmonary embolism (PE) - a blood clot in my lung.

"If you'd waited even just a little while longer to come in, you might not be with us," the doctor at the hospital told me.

A PE is usually caused by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) which occurs when a blood clot travels to and blocks the lung from elsewhere in the body, usually a vein in the legs.

But there are other causes too. I was told mine was caused by a combination of taking the oral contraceptive pill and an underlying condition called Factor V Leiden - an inherited gene mutation that increases blood clotting.

As a result, I had to be put on oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) for life.

I didn't know at the time of getting my script or taking the pill that I had this condition that significantly increased my chances of getting a blood clot. You can only test for it through genetic testing which isn't covered by Medicare or in my case, only gets tested for in a life-threatening situation.

The questions you get asked by the doctor are pretty generic and unless you know otherwise from family members, you're going to assume you don't have genetic conditions you're being questioned about.

It's been eight years since my PE was misdiagnosed as a panic attack.

For the first year, I was in denial about my condition but then one day I was driving to work and started getting a shortness of breath and a racing heart.

This time though it was a panic attack and not long after I was diagnosed with PTSD, caused by the trauma of my diagnosis.

My most recent challenge with this diagnosis has been navigating fertility. I have found within the medical field that there is little awareness or studies done on how to deal with Factor V Leiden in pregnancy.

When I fell pregnant, I was told by my GP I could stay on my oral anticoagulants, but this was then was overturned by my hematologist who said I had to go on injectable anticoagulants.

It was only then I discovered that oral anticoagulants can possible increase the chances of miscarriage. Shortly after that, at 8 weeks pregnant, I lost my baby.

I'm currently pregnant again and in my third trimester. I'm high risk so I've been monitored regularly by multiple different doctors.

I also have to inject myself with injectable anticoagulants every day. This has really taken a toll on my mental health and taken away some of the joy of my pregnancy.

Next month, on October 13, it's World Thrombosis Day, which is a global initiative with a mission to raise awareness of thrombosis.

I'm sharing my story so that another woman doesn't experience what I've had to go through. It's a lot not just physically, but mentally as well.

Feature Image: Supplied.