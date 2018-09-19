A man proposed to his partner during a flight, but no one expected what happened next.

In-flight entertainment doesn’t get much better than witnessing someone experience what is meant to be one of the happiest moments of their lives.
And that’s just what passengers of a China Eastern Airlines flight received when a man proposed to his partner while she was working the aisles.
In an adorable viral Youtube video, the man can be seen on bended knee popping the question while passengers watch on, applauding as the couple embrace.
Here it is:
We bet passengers were thrilled for a few seconds of entertainment other than their in-flight magazine.
Now we’ve heard of some crappy reasons for people being fired, but this one may take the cake. The…wedding…cake.
A few months after she accepted her partner’s hand, China’s Channel 8 reported the woman received a letter from China Eastern Airlines claiming she “neglected passenger safety” during the seconds-long proposal.
In the letter, bosses said the “private romantic behaviour caused turmoil among passengers” and was “extremely irresponsible for the safety of passengers”.
Turmoil? Really?
Understandably, the news has drawn huge reactions from social media users. One even said firing her was “inhuman”.
However, others argued that handling “private affairs” at work is simply unprofessional.
We can only assume the woman had no idea her partner was planning to propose during the flight, so did they expect her to demand he sat back down as the seat belt sign was still on?
Strange.
Top Comments
I'm kind of with the airline here. I think firing her was excessive, it's not her fault her fiance did what he did, but I don't think you should propose to someone at work. Not sure why you'd want to do it there anyway - if you're going to do it in a public way, wouldn't you rather do it in front of your family and/or friends, people who are actually interested in your relationship?
I'm guessing he wanted to go viral and proposing at a family barbie wasn't going to cut it. So mission accomplished for him, I guess, except his poor fiancee has lost her job in the process.