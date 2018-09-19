A man proposed to his partner during a flight, but no one expected what happened next.

In-flight entertainment doesn’t get much better than witnessing someone experience what is meant to be one of the happiest moments of their lives.

And that’s just what passengers of a China Eastern Airlines flight received when a man proposed to his partner while she was working the aisles.

In an adorable viral Youtube video, the man can be seen on bended knee popping the question while passengers watch on, applauding as the couple embrace.

Here it is:

We bet passengers were thrilled for a few seconds of entertainment other than their in-flight magazine.

Well, in a cruel twist of events, the woman was reportedly fired after the incident, according to Fox News.

Now we’ve heard of some crappy reasons for people being fired, but this one may take the cake. The…wedding…cake.

A few months after she accepted her partner’s hand, China’s Channel 8 reported the woman received a letter from China Eastern Airlines claiming she “neglected passenger safety” during the seconds-long proposal.

In the letter, bosses said the “private romantic behaviour caused turmoil among passengers” and was “extremely irresponsible for the safety of passengers”.

Turmoil? Really?