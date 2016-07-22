You can hire a professional to plan your marriage proposal. Yes, really.

Over the past few years, social media feeds have been bombarded with seriously over the top wedding proposals.

Forget hiding your ring in a piece of cake or a “Marry me?” sign hanging off a highway bridge — that’s positively old school.

These days, it’s all choreographed flash mobs and sign-holding scuba divers, complete with a viral YouTube video, of course.

Is it any wonder, then, that we are getting a little intimidated by it all, and need a little extra help to get down on one knee?

That’s where professional proposal planners like Kate Elizabeth come in— to help hapless marriage hopefuls nail their ticket to happily-ever-afters.

The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” engineered her first proposal as a one-off favour for a friend who had been putting off popping the question because he was worried he couldn’t give his girlfriend the “dream proposal” she deserved.

“The whole experience made me so happy, [I thought] ‘I’d love to make this a full time job’ and three years later this is what I’m doing,” she said.

One of Kate's proposals. Source: Supplied

We were so intrigued by Cupid-esque Kate's line of work, we asked her a whole lot of questions about it.

First off, how much does one of these things cost?

Depending on the level of coordination involved on the day, the average planned proposal can set you back anything from $500 to $50,000 (some of these things involve helicopters, okay?).

An idea or a detailed concept you're can cost as little as $150 though.

"Maybe they just need help sourcing a ring or want a concept they can execute themselves. Sometimes they want more coordination," Kate says.

"It just depends. Sometimes they can just turn up to a picnic already set up on the beach and the only thing they need to worry about is asking the all important question... It take the stress out of it."

Has anyone ever been rejected?

"Like a good lawyer, you should never ask a question you don’t already know the answer to.

"All our clients are in long term relationships, we always have that chat beforehand."

Fair enough.

What would be your perfect proposal?

Funnily enough, it's not something Kate really thinks about, she says.

"Something public is not for me at all, I’d much rather do something private.

"As much as I love organising elaborate things, it’s not something I’d enjoy myself."

What's the most elaborate proposal you've ever planned?

One of the "most inspiring" proposals she ever put on, involved an overseas client flying to Australia to film a mini movie of his "love story" and a fake business lunch at a winery, compete with corporate-looking invitations.

"They flew to the winery by helicopter, then they were escorted down an avenue of elms," Kate explains.

"Then it was all styled, set up there with a wine barrel, floral picnic basket champagne and an iPad saying 'play me' and they watched their love story before he got down on one knee."

Source: Supplied

"And this whole thing is photographed and videoed and then they were met by 25 families and friends."

A pre-prepared engagement party was held, complete with tables covered in flowers and 'she said yes card' and personalised menus.

"This was probably one of the most romantic men I’ve ever come across and it was inspiring to know there are people like that out there."

Who are your clients?

There's a range of men and women who use Kate's services and she's "extremely excited" to have her first same-sex proposal in the works.

"I’ve always been a lover of anyone’s love. The fact that they’ve approached us, I’m absolutely thrilled," she says.

While her clientele are diverse, they often tend to all be "thoughtful but time poor" and many enjoy "the finer things in life".

"They just don't know what to do!"

What's your best tip for someone about to pop the question?

"Make it about the person you're proposing to," Kate says, "what would they like?"

Having an element of surprise is great, but if your partner is an introvert, don't force them up on stage at Cirque de Soleil, basically.

What's the best part of your job?

"I just love love and I love being witness to other people’s love and I think it’s inspiring.

"I get impressed by guys in particular who come to me with ideas.

"It’s a very happy job. It just gives you hope there’s a lot of love out there and being able to work with diamonds and pretty things - that’s also a plus."

You can follow Kate Elizabeth on her Facebook page.

