After months of silence, Kate Middleton has released a statement regarding her cancer.

After months of silence, Kate Middleton has released a message via social media, providing an update on her condition.

The Princess of Wales said she has been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she wrote.

Princess Kate said she was making good progress, but shared her struggles with cancer treatment, including chemotherapy.

Watch: Trooping The Colour: King Charles III Birthday Parade. Article continues below.

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

While things are going well, her treatment will continue for several more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

In news that will make many people happy, the Princess revealed she'll be attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with her family.

While she hopes to join a few more public engagements over the summer, she said she's well aware she's not "out of the woods yet".

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

The last time Kate made an official public appearance was on Christmas Day when she attended the morning church service at Sandringham Estate with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

That makes the King's Birthday parade her first public appearance in more than six months.

Earlier this week, Kate put many minds at ease when she released a personal message, the first in many months, to apologise to the Irish Guards for missing their Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

The Princess is an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour," she wrote in the message, via the Irish Guards' X account.

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drills are immaculate. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved. Colonel Catherine."

The world first became aware of the Princess' cancer diagnosis in March following months of invasive speculation that prompted her to release a video making the announcement.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she said in the video.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Feature Image: Instagram @princeandprincessofwales.