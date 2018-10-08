Why Camilla Parker Bowles won't be at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding is so close we can almost taste it.

With just a few days to go before the royal nuptials, we are very much in countdown mode.

But while we’ve managed to clear our very full diaries (our Netflix binge can wait until the weekend) and will certainly be attending (via the couch), there’s one person who, rather surprisingly, won’t be.

Though she was invited, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, will be missing from the wedding, which many people have pointed out seems quite…unusual.

But according to royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, her absence is not due to any bad blood between them – she had simply RSVP’d elsewhere before Princess Eugenie’s wedding invitation came in the royal mail.

Of course, the royals are not exempt from the rule your parents probably drilled into when you were younger and invited to many more parties than you are now: the invitation received first must always prevail.

Taking to Twitter to explain the situation, Victoria Arbiter said: “I know it seems odd that Camilla’s missing Eugenie’s wedding but it doesn’t indicate any malice or ill-feeling. Royals don’t like to disappoint. Given she’d already committed to attending a school event it’s duty first.”

She added: “Royals often miss family events for pre-scheduled engagements. It’s at a school and was scheduled long before. I expect she doesn’t want to disappoint the children. She will have spoken to Eugenie about it.”

As it turns out, Camilla has a school visit scheduled in Scotland on the same day, which was arranged before Eugenie set a date for her wedding. The Duchess of Cornwall doesn’t want to disappoint the children waiting to meet her – so will miss the nuptials and stick to her commitments.

Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married, and the guest list is expected to be just as star-studded as theirs, with Robbie Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Ellie Goulding and Sir Elton John all reportedly invited.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that internationally renowned singer Andrea Bocelli will perform twice during the ceremony.

And of course, Camilla’s husband Prince Charles will be there celebrating with the family.

But we’re sure Camilla’s school visit will be just as fun.