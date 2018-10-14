The hidden story behind Princess Eugenie's wedding reception dress.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

So it’s no secret we absolutely froth over a royal wedding here at Mamamia.

Why? So many reasons, one of course being the farshun.

Because there’s no runway quite like a royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s was – as we expected – full to the brim with swoonworthy fash-moments – from Cara Delevingne’s chic Artful Dodger-look, to Kate Moss in a polka dot dream ensemble, and of course, Meghan Markle being her glam self in Givenchy.

But in our opinion, the best looks came from the bride herself (as they damn well should).

All the best moments from Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Post continues after video…

Wowing guests and viewers in a full-skirted Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos gown, complete with the Queen’s emerald tiara and Charlotte Olympia shoes, Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony look was pure fire.

She even went sans-veil to proudly display the scoliosis scar down her spine.

via GIPHY

And guess what? Her reception outfit was just as amazing, if not more so.

The 28-year-old princess donned a blush tone draped gown by US designer Zac Posen at the Royal Lodge black-tie evening reception and we want it.

The bride and groom said in a statement that "Mr. Posen was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. The choice of colour reflects the blush of an English rose. Mr. Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York. The pin-tucked plissé is cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes. The White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape. The silk for the gown comes from the British Mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk."

Designer Zac Posen described the opportunity to create the dress as "an incredible honour".

"Her grace, elegance and strength perfectly embody everything I could hope for in a woman wearing our design."

But with similar Zac Posen formal gowns costing upwards of, erm, around $15,000...we probably won't ever come close to owning one like it.

Unless we win the lottery...which could happen, you know.

Eugenie wore the dress to one of three post-wedding celebrations, including a lunch hosted by the Queen and a carnival-themed afterparty which sounded like so much FOMO-inducing fun.

Oh, to be a royal.