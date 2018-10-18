News
weddings

After the royal baby news stole her thunder, Princess Eugenie's been dealt another blow.

Princess Eugenie can’t catch a break.

First, her stupendously extravagant wedding to Jack Brooksbank was overshadowed just days later by the news her cousin is expecting a baby.

Then her mum, Sarah Ferguson, sparked headlines with her attempts to divert attention back to her daughter.

And then… well, this happened:

At first, it looks like a fairly simple Instagram post from Buckingham Palace promoting the sale of the 28-year-old’s official royal wedding china. But upon closer inspection of the caption, we can see they haven’t got her name quite right.

“Available only till Saturday! This exclusive mug issued in commemoration of the wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank is now available for purchase by following the link in the description,” the caption read.

Yep, they’ve managed to confuse the bride with her older sister, Princess Beatrice.

The post was soon taken down and replaced once the (surely embarrassed) social media manager noticed their error – but not before screenshots were taken by News.com.au.

We just hope that Princess Eugenie has been too caught up in post-wedded bliss to notice or care that her family are practically trying to embarrass her.

Tags: beatrice-and-eugenie , eugenie-and-beatrice , jack-brooksbank , princess-eugenie , royal , royal-news , royal-wedding , royals

