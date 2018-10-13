News
weddings

The very embarrassing subtitle error made by the BBC on Eugenie's wedding day.

The moment Princess Eugenie stepped out on her wedding day, everyone thought the same thing: Her dress was beautiful. She looked beautiful.

And then came the BBC broadcast subtitles.

See, we heard the presenter’s voice, loud and clear.

“What a beautiful dress.” Yes. Sure. Agreed.

And then came the shocker.

“What a beautiful breasts,” the subtitles read. Not quite, BBC, not quite.

The mistake didn’t go unnoticed, where London-based television editor Scott Bryan posted the error on Twitter right after the words graced our screens.

The BBC has released a statement since then, addressing the embarrassing mistake, which apparently rarely happens.

“Our live subtitling service produces accuracy levels in excess of 98% but, as with all broadcasters, there are instances – particularly during live broadcasts – when mistakes happen,” the broadcast corporation said.

“On this occasion the voice recognition subtitling software made an error.”

Of all the days to have their 98% success rate fail them, Princess Eugenie’s wedding day happened to be it. Talk about bad luck.

With almost the entire world watching, we witnessed the BBC refer to the royal family member’s wedding dress as “wedding breasts”.

All we know is that if the BBC were our friend, we would never let them live this one down.

