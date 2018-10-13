Six celebrities we weren't expecting to see at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank were married in our second royal wedding of the year.

Around 1,000 guests watched the couple get hitched at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on an extremely gusty day, if the pictures of hats and dresses flying are anything to go by.

Many of those negotiating the conditions were A-list celebrities.

Although we’re a tiny bit confused as to how they’re mates with the bride and groom, it was reported Princess Eugenie’s wedding guest list would include big names such as Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell and Ellie Goulding.

But there were a handful on the list we weren’t expecting to see…

Like Ricky Martin. Livin La Vida Loca Ricky Martin.

The singer was seen arriving at the festivities with husband Jwan Yosef.

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack were also unexpected guests. To us at least. We're sure they would've RSVP'd...

Liv Tyler was another seemingly random addition to the guest list. She's an actress and daughter of Areosmith frontman Steven Tyler, but how does she know Princess Eugenie?

Oh, and how about Demi Moore? The American actress greeted fans as she arrived with her close friend, florist Eric Buterbaugh. According to Town and Country, Demi is a close friend of Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and her father, Prince Andrew.

British comedian Stephen Fry also attended the wedding with husband Elliott Spencer. It was a rare public appearance for the couple, who haven't often been seen publicly since Stephen was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

And Holly Candy a.k.a Holly Valance a.k.a Flick from Neighbours.

A quick Google search told us the Aussie expat's appearance at the wedding might've had something to do with her multi-billionaire British property tycoon husband Nick Candy.

Yeah. It still doesn't make all that much sense. Maybe Princess Eugenie bought an investment property from him?

Other famous faces in attendance who no doubt drew the stares of the seasoned royal wedding goers of British aristocracy included model Naomi Campbell, singer Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field, singer Ellie Goulding, model sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Bob Geldof's daughter Pixie Geldof and husband George Barnett, and James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley.

Then, of course, there were the royal celebrities - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One celebrity couple we were expecting see but who didn't attend was Amal and George Clooney.

Jack works for Clooney’s tequila company – meaning the actor is his boss and quite possibly his pal.

Although the Clooneys made it for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May, Hello! confirmed they wouldn't be attending Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding.

It was also speculated Victoria and David Beckham might have been there, as well as singer Ed Sheeran.

Clearly they were previously engaged elsewhere. Ugh, guess that's the trouble with having celebrity friends.

