Princess Eugenie has been hanging out on Meghan Markle's fan accounts.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their baby news a few days after Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, there have been rumours of a royal family feud. Because of course there is.

According to said rumours, Eugenie’s side of the family are mad at Harry and Meghan for stealing Eugenie’s thunder.

Just 40 minutes after the official Kensington Palace Twitter account shared the news on Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting, the Duchess of York tweeted four times about Eugenie’s wedding.

“So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding,” the 59-year-old wrote next to an image of her daughter and husband Jack Brooksbank leaving St George’s Chapel on Friday.

Eugenie’s proud father, Prince Andrew, has also made no mention of the royal baby news on Twitter, instead tweeting a “happy birthday” message to his ex-wife and retweeting her message of love to his daughter and Jack.

Look, their daughter did just get married so it’s not unusual that her wedding would be the focus for her parents.

However, the rumour mill has kept swirling… and maybe Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergurson are a bit peeved about the whole sequence of events.

But not Eugenie.

The newly wed princess has squashed rumours of a rift with a simple double-tap on Instagram.

Eugenie, cousin of Meghan’s husband Harry, is one of the few royals allowed her own social media accounts, and overnight she liked a photo of Meghan posted on one of Meghan’s many fan pages.

The picture she liked showed Meghan wearing her hair in a ponytail, with small diamond earrings during her visit to Dubbo on Wednesday.

It received more than 3000 likes… including one from Eugenie.

We hope this was Eugenie’s subtle way of showing the world she doesn’t give a toss about all the feud gossip.

Either way, it seems like Eugenie is just like us and spends her evenings stalking Meghan Markle photos. We all do that, right?

Since March, Princess Eugenie has been using her Instagram account to promote the charities she supports and share candid family throwback photos.

She is allowed her own social media accounts because unlike, Princess William and Kate, or Prince Harry and Meghan, the 28-year-old’s full-time job is not representing the royal family at events – although she still does that often.