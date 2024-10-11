'I just need 15 seconds to convince you Chris Pine should not return in Princess Diaries 3.'

With the news that Anne Hathaway is returning to her iconic role as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, the internet has been abuzz about who else they'd like to see return in Princess Diaries 3.

And of course, everyone wants a little Chris Pine action. They want the actor to return to his iconic role as the smarmy-yet-charming love interest from the sequel, Nicholas Devereux.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon probed Pine for answers.

"What I will say, is it's been 20 years and I have more people come up to me about that [movie] than anything I've ever done," Pine said, adding it makes him happy to see fans so excited for the third film.

"Unfortunately, I really… the first time I heard about it was on the internet, when someone sent me a screenshot."

Fans are now begging and pleading with him to return. But he shouldn't.

"How can she be so bold and so wrong?" you may be thinking. But I'm not wrong! And I'll defend myself right now.

The superior love interest for Princess Mia has always been, will always be, could never not be, Michael Moscovitz. He fixes cars, he plays guitars, and he can sing. Tell me what Nicholas Devereux can do?

Bring this diva back.

Played by Robert Schwartzman, Michael Moscovitz was the quintessential 2000s hot guy for teen girls.

He had floppy hair, a quirky side hustle in a garage band, and a certain whimsical mystery about him that the girlies just loved. Most importantly, he had a crush on our girl Mia long before she'd undergone her makeover. He gave Mia her first, most magical foot-popping kiss.

And then he was unceremoniously chopped from the sequel even though we had to see his sister Lilly return (my apologies to actress Heather Matarazzo, who is actually excellent but I just can not with Lilly).

There were just 21 words used to sum up our missing leading man.

"'How's Michael?' you may ask," Mia narrates at the beginning of The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement. "Well, we're just friends now, as he went off to tour the country with his band."

Girl, I can't with you.

The obvious truth is that Schwartzman was touring with his real-life band Rooney (if you're a fan of The OC, you'll know Seth Cohen loved this band). So, Robert couldn't return to film. But 20 years later, I'm thinking we can make this thing work.

Can we please see some Michael x Mia magic in Princess Diaries 3? PLEASE.

The truth is, Michael marries Mia in the books. And maybe that's why I'm fuming. But it's not too late for us to rectify this one. After all, miracles happen once in a while or whatever she says in the Princess Diaries theme song.

We can even replace Robert Schwartzman if it comes to it!!!

Picture this: Michael, now a successful musician has been living his life on the road. He's on the European leg of his world tour when his security informs him that Princess Mia of Genovia wants to meet him backstage.

Perhaps I am just combining the plot of The Idea Of You with Princess Diaries. Sue me.

But what I hope I can successfully convince you of, dearest internet, is that Chris Pine's Nicholas is not the love interest we need to see in the third film. We need the true King of Genovia, Michael Moscovitz.

The only way I'll accept seeing Pine on my screen is if we turn the third movie into a Bridget Jones's Diary style love triangle. I wouldn't mind seeing two hot men pine over Mia. She deserves it.

Feature Image: Disney.