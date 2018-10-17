What is the story behind this beautifully candid photo from Princess Eugenie's wedding?

Princess Charlotte is my favourite royal for a few reasons.

First, there’s the time she yelled at the paparazzi that they weren’t allowed inside her brother Louis’ christening. Then, there’s the time she straight-up stole her mother’s handbag at a family wedding and wouldn’t give it back.

But I also like the fact that she’s only three and she’s already a professional bridesmaid (yes, at royal weddings she’s a ‘bridesmaid’ not a flower girl). Her social calendar is… intense. Just in the last six months, she’s been in the bridal party of two of the world’s most high profile weddings, and hasn’t stacked it, or cried, or ruined her dress. That’s more than most bridesmaids can say.

So it’s no surprise that in a new, behind-the-scenes photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding, it’s Charlotte who is front and centre. She’s stealing the show, obviously, and has everyone – including Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and fellow bridesmaids Theodora Williams and Savannah Phillips – laughing hysterically.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Princess Eugenie wrote, “Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” crediting Alex Bramall for the photo.

But what did Charlotte say to make everyone laugh so hard?

It’s perhaps the greatest mystery of our time.

Here are my theories.

She made fun of Maud Windsor

You’ll notice that in the photo, there’s one child in particular who doesn’t appear to be laughing.

Her name is Maud Windsor.

She’s the grandchild of Prince Michael of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, and has only ever made a few public appearances. Her parents, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, prefer to keep her out of the spotlight.

But perhaps Charlotte made a joke about Maud’s non-professional bridesmaid abilities. And Maud was like, ‘… shut up’.

It seems likely.

She compared Eugenie's wedding to Aunty Meghan's

We all know Charlotte is a bit of a name dropper (we don't know this).

And at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, she was very excited about the guest list. In attendance was Oprah, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, etc.

Princess Eugenie's was slightly less celebrity-heavy, and perhaps Charlotte was teasing the royal couple about it.

'HAHA, I've been to so many weddings,' she probably said. 'Heaps more people cared about Aunty Meghan's.'

Charlotte, pls.

Perhaps Eugenie and Jack were fake laughing for the camera, trying with all their might to refrain from scolding the little princess.

She made a joke about her own wedding

Goodness.

Two or three decades from now, if Princess Charlotte ever gets married, people are really going to care.

Her wedding expertise means she already knows this.

Maybe she was telling 28-year-old Eugenie about how much of a spectacle her own wedding will be, and Eugenie was like, 'dude, way to make this all about you'.

...Poor Maud Windsor.

It's more than likely, however, that like most three-year-old's, Princess Charlotte burped or farted, and it genuinely was the funniest thing that ever happened.