From Harry and Meghan to Obama: what royals and leaders have said about Prince Philip's death.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

In a brief statement, the royal family said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Since news of the death broke, outpourings of support have come from world leaders and friends of the royal family.

Here's what they have said:

Prince Philip's children

Prince Philip's children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — paid tribute to their father in a pre-recorded documentary last night, saying the Duke would like to be remembered as an individual “in his own right”.

"He didn’t suffer fools gladly so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous, he’d go ‘make up your mind’, so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully," Prince Charles said. "He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things."

Prince Philip and his family in 1960. Image: Getty.

“My father was always a great source of support, encouragement and guidance. Never trying to control the activities we wanted to do, but always encouraging us,” Prince Edward said.

“He was a person you could bounce ideas off and if you were having problems you knew you could go to him. There was a lot of leeway allowed in pushing your own boundaries,” Princess Anne added.

“Without him, life will be completely different. From society’s perspective, he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

"When we first met His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the world stage for more than half a century — welcoming leaders like Churchill and Kennedy; Mandela and Gorbachev. As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect, "he wrote.



"We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable.

"Prince Philip, in particular, was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humour. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown. We will miss him dearly.

"As the world mourns his loss, we send our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to the Queen, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and everyone who knew and loved this remarkable man."

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull shared his fondest memories of Prince Philip via Twitter on Friday night.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott

The former PM wrote that the "world feels emptier" without Prince Philip in it.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Though they are yet to make a formal statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have changed their Archewell website homepage to a tribute to Prince Philip.

Image: Archewell.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the royal family's death announcement alongside a photo of Prince Philip.

They also changed their Twitter banner to a striking image of the late Duke.

