Denmark's Prince has a 50-year grudge against his wife. Refuses to be buried next to her.

Credit where credit is due, Denmark’s Prince Henrik sure knows how to hold the longest, most stubborn of grudges.

A 50-year grudge, in fact.

And, why, you may ask?

Because he is a peasant Prince, of course. Not a king. And he has made sure the world is more than aware he is royally unimpressed with the title he has held for the last 50 years.

The 83-year-old, who married Queen Margrethe II in 1967, was bestowed with the title of the queen’s prince consort when the couple tied the knot 50 years ago.

Naturally, he went kicking and screaming, because why would accept a title when it’s so clearly far beneath you?