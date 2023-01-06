Okay, but we need to talk about the nicknames 'Willy' and 'Harold'.

Okay.

A lot is happening in the world of the royal family right now. Like a LOTTA stuff is being thrown around. More specifically, Prince Harry's soon-to-be-released-but-already-kinda-of-leaked memoir, Spare.

But out of all the things I've read about Prince Harry's spicy new book - the fight that involved a broken dog bowl, a snapped necklace, Harry losing his virginity to an older woman behind a busy pub, and a rogue psychic who had 'powers' - by far the best thing to come out of this is the fact we now know that Prince William calls Harry 'Harold' and Prince Harry calls William 'Willy'.

Willy and Harold.

Why.

I just. I can't stop thinking about it.

I have so many questions. But also concerns.

Their nicknames. I FEEL UNCOMFY.

Embarrassed, even.

Yet, I also can't stop laughing? Am I five?? Is it mainly the Willy part??? OKAY, IT'S MAINLY THE WILLY PART.

Because here's the thing. I feel like Harry thought no one would notice the nicknames. But then we did. And now I'm writing a whole article about it.

I also kinda feel like this new information is such an... intimate detail? Like a family-and-close-friends-only type thing??

But look, there were several intimate details that were probably not necessary for Harry to include in his memoir.

Say, confirming his *actual* IRL willy has, in fact, been circumcised (??).

THANKS FOR SHARING xx

Still, the name thing feels like it's really something we shouldn't know, and now we do, and we're never going to simply refer to them by their actual names, ever again.

Willies aside, I'm also confused with the nicknames.

Actually, it's mostly just Harry's nickname.

Because I feel that it should be noted that Harry's given name is actually Henry.

But William calls him Harold.

Why? It's unclear and very confusing.

WHY THO.

Like, it's fine. But it could be better.

See Meghan's use of: 'H' and 'Haz', etc.

But none of this really matters, because my biggest question is how they both managed to still use these playful nicknames during an actual MMA match at Nottingham Cottage.

It seems really strange to me.

HOW aren't they calling each other d**kheads?

To be fair, Harry did mention that Willy... sorry, William, did "call him names" during their heated exchange, but - gosh. To still manage the cutesy nicknames while wanting to tear apart each other's throats/necklaces seems like a very hard thing to do.

And honestly, I'm impressed.

Harry claims he told his older brother: "Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this."

And then William told him, 'I didn't attack you, Harold.'

You did thoooo

Then, there are the headlines. The Willy and Harold headlines.

Because Harry told everyone, and now the future king is 100 per cent going to be referred to as King Willy and there's not a thing he can do about it. WELP.

'If Big Willy really did push Little Harold over one can understand why.'

'Willy and Harold and the cursed dog bowl.'

I just... I can't.

Anyway, that's all I'll be thinking about for the next year xx

