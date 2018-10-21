Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The awkward moment Prince Harry was asked to break royal protocol and… couldn’t.

If there was any current royal who that was truly the people’s royal, it would be Prince Harry. He has a larrikin, every-man vibe to him, despite being sixth in line for the throne, and during his Australian visit, seems to have broken just about every royal rule there is.

Until now.

Currently in Sydney attending events for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry was asked by three Aussie soldiers – Ben Yeomans, Damien Irish and Jarrod Kent – to sign a pair of green and gold budgie smugglers.

Royals, however, are forbidden from giving their signature to members of the public, because of the risk of it being forged. While members of the royal family occasionally break this rule, they almost always politely decline, with Prince Charles reportedly using the line, “I’m sorry, they don’t allow me to do that”.

Despite the good-natured pleas of Yeomans, Irish and Kent, Prince Harry gracefully declined inking his name on the swim trunks and instead shared a laugh with the three men and opted for a photo as a consolation prize.

Proving that no feelings were hurt either side, Kent was left with a very positive impression of the royal.

“To be honest he’s so down to earth, one of the boys really,” he told AAP.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are as smitten as ever, and so are we.

2. Oh. Kyle Sandilands got brutally roasted at the Australian radio awards.

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards were held on Saturday night in Melbourne, and while Kyle Sandilands was physically absent from the award’s ceremony, his spirit was kept alive with the many digs made at the shock jock’s expense.

Hosting the ceremony were Chaser comedians Chris Taylor and Andrew Hansen, who chose to face Sandilands’ non-attendance head on, likening it to his frequent on-air absences.

“Kyle Sandilands was supposed to be with us tonight… but he literally advised us around lunchtime that he wasn’t coming,” said Taylor according to Nine Honey.

“So I guess Kyle treats the ACRAs a bit like he treats his own show, he never really feels all that obliged to show up.”

Ouch.

They also made a joke about Sandilands’ latest on-screen venture, Trial by Kyle, and let’s just say their review was erm… mixed.

“It’s been a very busy year for Kyle — not just on radio, but also on TV with his Channel 10 pilot Trial by Kyle… a show where the rhyme in the title was the most creatively ambitious thing in it,” said Hansen.

Despite the comedic jabs, the radio star and one half of the KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show, still took home the title of Best On Air Team, despite neither party being in the room to accept the award.

3. Mandy Moore just shared her most regrettable red carpet moment and it had nothing to do with what she was wearing.

We all have beauty and style regrets from the early noughties.

But for Mandy Moore, her mistake was rather… in your face.

Posting a photo of herself from 2001 to Instagram, the 34-year-old Walk to Remember actress said she has one teeny regret about her former beauty routine.

Her brows.

“Don’t dye your brows,” she wrote, and we could not agree more.

Take care of those brows.

4. Love Island’s Tayla is officially dating another contestant from the show.



Fans of Love Island have known for WEEKS that there was something going on between Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir.

There were dinner dates. There were gym sessions. There was… mini golf.

Now the pair have FINALLY confirmed that they are well and truly in a relationship.

Phew.

And the announcements are adorable.

Posting to Instagram, 21-year-old Tayla posted a photo with 26-year-old Dom, writing “Cats [sic] out of the bag. Most amazing week away surrounded by friends, family and my boyfriend,” while Dom simply captioned a photo of the pair with, “Only took 26 years.”

Tayla Damir won the first season of Love Island Australia earlier this year, before coming home to rumours that her partner Grant Crapp had a girlfriend at home.

When the rumours were confirmed, the couple split.

Shortly after, Tayla began spending a lot of time with Dom, who had split with his Love Island partner Shelby Mills.

This appears to be one of the happiest and healthiest relationships to come out of reality television yet.

5. Why this photo of Prince Harry speaks volumes about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Aww.

Just when we thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t be any stronger a definition of couple goals, they’ve gone and had yet another adorable moment on their Royal Tour.

It’s almost beginning to be too much for us.

(It really isn’t).

Moments before delivering his moving Invictus Games opening ceremony address, the Duke of Sussex was snapped practicing his speech to a sea of empty seats, seats that would soon be filled with hundreds upon hundreds of nameless faces.

All but one chair in the front row remained empty – occupied by an adoring Meghan Markle listening intently while her husband rehearsed.

You can view the full post, and bask in all the cuteness, here.