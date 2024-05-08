Prince Harry came to London, but his daddy won’t see him.

Prince Harry is home in the United Kingdom but his dad, King Charles, doesn't have time to see him.

The Duke of Sussex is back for the Invictus Games Foundation's 10th anniversary celebration and on May 7, both royals were in the same city attending separate engagements.

Despite royal watchers assuming there would be a father-son reunion during Prince Harry's stay, it's officially confirmed that they won't be crossing paths.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a Sussex representative told Harper Bazaar.

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

It's unclear whether Harry's office made an official request to visit his father, King Charles III, who has jumped right back into public duties following his cancer diagnosis.

This is Harry's second trip back to the UK in quick succession, having immediately flown to visit his father when the firm announced his diagnosis publicly in February. It's reported that the King appreciated the gesture.

They met for about an hour before the royal turned around and went back home to Montecito, California.

His latest visit potentially adds another complicated layer to their relationship, especially considering Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday the King will hand over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.

It's a role Harry likely would have gotten had he not stepped down as a senior royal four years ago.

Nevertheless, the royal seems to be hopeful for reconciliation.

The once close family appear to lead very different lives these days. Image: Getty.

In an interview with Good Morning America in February, he said his father's diagnosis might bring the family closer together.

"I think any illness, any sickness brings family together," Prince Harry said.

"I love my family. The fact I was able to get on a plane and see him and spend any time with him... I'm grateful for that," he later explained. "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

The royal is continuing with his trip which goes for three days, to support the Invictus Games.

To celebrate 10 years of the global tournament, he said, "It has been an honour to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the years; what began as a vision to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, has flourished into an international organisation built on hope, strength, and unity."

Prince Harry was inspired to found the games after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013. He saw how injured US military personnel flourished when they could take part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

Feature Image: Getty.