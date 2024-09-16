Unfortunately, Prince Harry wasn't worthy of Prince William's Instagram grid.

There's no day of the year that will send you into an existential crisis quite like the day you were plonked down on earth: your birthday.

For most, it's a day when we take stock of what the hell we've achieved for the past year. For others, it's a day to cry about just how much further we've stretched from being able to say 'I don't know how to do that, I'm just a baby'. For some, it's a day to grapple with our increasing mortality (just me?).

And for one very special boy, it's a day to wonder if his daddy and brother will acknowledge his existence.

This year, Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday. And guess what? Daddy and brother did remember.

For King Charles, he even shared a tribute on the official royal family page, which read "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

I mean, he is your flesh-and-blood son and he does have a name, but the sentiment remains.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, took a different tact. Instead of creating their own post for their brother and brother-in-law, they just reshared the above post on their official Instagram page, adding the caption "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

Please note the almost identical wording, as if one didn't need to add their own caption at all.

Even sadder for Harry, he did not make the grid for his brother and sister-in-law. This post will not live on forever on Instagram. It will disappear just as quickly as it came.

But still! I'm celebrating!

This is a big move for William and Charles who haven't acknowledged Harry's birthday in three years. This is an olive branch, albeit a very thin one. The birthday messages follow years of feuding between the family, beginning with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping down from royal duties before giving a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Does this mean all is, finally, forgiven? Shall I burst into a rousing rendition of 'We Are Family' by Sister Sledge?

Perhaps not just yet.

On the other hand, maybe they're only wishing him a happy birthday as it would look bad missing a milestone as big as a 40th. Perhaps a 38th and 39th birthday was nothing to celebrate.

Royal correspondent Rob Jobson told Sunrise he thought they had a hidden agenda. "They would have gotten more bother if they hadn't done it, so by doing it they cover themselves," Jobson said.

"[It would have been nicer] if it had been a bit more brotherly … rather than 'we wish the Duke of Sussex a good day', I think he could have been more personal. But it is better than nothing."

So true! And given their efforts in recent years, nothing was a valid option.

I'm a romantic and I think this is the first step on the path to this family getting back on track.

May I suggest Meghan send over a batch of her alleged jam as a thank you gift?? Nothing brings a family together quite like breaking bread with a jar of artisan jam (that may or may not exist).

Feature image: Getty.